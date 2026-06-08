Octus Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire LevPro, Advancing Vision for a Market-Leading, Vertically Integrated Platform for CLO and Private Credit Managers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OctusⓇ, the essential credit intelligence platform trusted by the world's leading financial, legal and advisory firms, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire LevPro, which upon closing will join Sky Road to create the most comprehensive and vertically integrated AI-powered portfolio management and trading solution available to CLO and private credit managers globally.

"Credit managers have always faced the same fundamental challenge: The intelligence and data that informs their decisions and the systems that execute them have lived in different worlds," said Kent Collier, Founder and CEO of Octus. "With Sky Road, we began collapsing that gap and embedding Octus intelligence and data directly into portfolio management systems. With LevPro joining our suite, we expect to further serve credit managers at every stage of their journey, from the firm launching its first CLO to the multi-strategy platform managing billions in complex credit vehicles. That is what it means to be the essential credit platform."

The transaction will advance a vision Octus has been executing since its acquisition of Sky Road in June 2025: A single, vertically integrated platform where credit professionals can move from market intelligence to investment-decision analytics to trade workflow and portfolio management and monitoring without losing context or stitching together point solutions from multiple vendors.

“LevPro was built on a simple belief that front-office software should work for credit managers, not against them,” said Ryan Barrows, CEO of LevPro. “Upon closing, joining the Octus ecosystem will mean our clients have access to the deepest credit intelligence and data in the market, natively connected to the workflows they rely on every day. Once combined, we expect credit managers to get something they have never had before in a single platform that takes them seamlessly from market signal to executed trade.”

“LevPro’s clients are exactly the kind of forward-thinking credit managers we built this ecosystem for,” said John Borse, Head of Octus Sky Road. “They will gain direct access to Sky Road’s compliance and optimization platform and to the breadth of Octus intelligence and data while Sky Road clients will especially benefit from LevPro’s exceptional proprietary and embedded workflows. This is truly a game changer for our industry.”

The intelligence and data advantage that sets a new bar for the industry

What distinguishes the Octus platform from every other portfolio management system offering in the market is the intelligence and data layer underneath it. Octus' global team of more than 250 financial analysts, legal analysts and expert journalists produces over 60,000 stories annually, covering 6,600+ companies across the full credit lifecycle, from primary issuance through distressed restructuring.

That intelligence is already natively embedded into Sky Road, where research management, real-time news alerts, public and private company financials via Octus Fundamentals and the FinDox™ document management repository are accessible directly within the portfolio management workflow. Upon closing, LevPro clients will gain access to the same layer. No other portfolio management system or order management system provider offers this depth of proprietary, expert-verified intelligence as a native capability rather than a third-party feed.

Serving private credit's most critical workflow gap

The combination will also address a longstanding gap in the private credit market. As private credit has grown into one of the most dynamic segments in global finance, managers have been forced to manage deal origination in CRM tools, underwriting in spreadsheets and portfolio oversight in systems designed for public markets.

LevPro's private credit module, encompassing sourcing CRM, deal pipeline management, IC approval workflows and funding and allocations, will sit within the same ecosystem as Sky Road's institutional-grade portfolio management and Octus' first-to-market deal origination intelligence. For the first time, a private credit manager will be able to move from Octus deal intelligence alongside fundamental and covenant data to LevPro deal capture to Sky Road portfolio monitoring without leaving a single platform family.

About Octus

Founded in 2013, Octus is the essential credit intelligence, data and workflow provider for the world’s leading buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms and advisory firms. By surrounding unparalleled human expertise with proven technology, data and AI tools, Octus unlocks powerful truths that fuel decisive action across financial markets. Visit octus.com to learn how Octus delivers rigorously verified intelligence at speed and creates a complete picture across the credit lifecycle. Follow Octus on LinkedIn and X.

About LevPro

LevPro is front-office software for public and private credit markets, providing CLO and BSL managers and private credit managers with tools to manage portfolios, automate investment monitoring and streamline research and trading workflows. LevPro's clients include some of the world's leading credit asset managers, with a reputation for exceptional ease of use and industry-leading trade execution speed.

Forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.