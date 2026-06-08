LibertyStream Announces Lithium Carbonate Offtake Milestone with U.S. Industrial Customer and Provides Operations Update

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (TSXV: LIB | OTCQB: VLTLF | FSE: I2D) (“LibertyStream” or the “Company”) has executed a term sheet containing material terms for a long-term lithium carbonate offtake agreement with a leading American industrial customer (the “Offtake Partner”). The parties expect to finalize and enter into a definitive arrangement (the “Offtake Agreement”) within 30 days of this announcement.

This next step represents a significant advancement in establishing a fully domestic lithium carbonate supply chain for U.S. lithium carbonate customers Share

The Offtake Agreement will establish a multi‑year supply relationship for U.S.-produced lithium carbonate from Facility 1, LibertyStream’s first planned commercial lithium carbonate facility located at Select Water Solutions’ site in Howard County, Texas. Under the initial delivery schedule, LibertyStream will supply 600 tonnes per annum beginning in 2027, delivered in quarterly shipments of 150 tonnes. Pricing has been set for the first two years of the agreement.

This milestone represents a significant advancement in LibertyStream’s transition from technology validation to commercial execution. It follows years of field operations, extraction and refining validation, lithium carbonate production, customer sampling, third‑party qualification, and initial purchase‑order activity - now culminating in scheduled customer deliveries from Facility 1.

“This is the plan coming together,” said Alex Wylie, President and CEO of LibertyStream. “Our team has spent years doing the hard work required to move from field validation to commercial supply - operating in real-world conditions, producing lithium carbonate, moving product through customer channels, and building the partnerships needed to scale. This next step represents a significant advancement in establishing a fully domestic lithium carbonate supply chain for U.S. lithium carbonate customers.”

Operations Update

Based on current field operations and the Company’s planned commercial configuration, LibertyStream estimates that a 1,000‑tonne‑per‑annum facility can achieve all‑in operating costs of approximately US$6,200 per tonne of lithium carbonate at steady‑state commercial scale. This estimate includes royalties payable to Select, as previously disclosed in the Company’s press release dated February 9, 2026. Under these assumptions, management expects each 1,000‑tonne‑per‑annum facility to generate standalone positive operating cash flow, subject to realized lithium carbonate pricing, operating performance, ramp‑up timing, financing costs, and other factors.

LibertyStream has delivered lithium carbonate samples to multiple groups representing an anticipated demand pipeline in excess of 10,000 tonnes per annum through 2029 from America.

Facility 1 is being developed as the anchor installation under LibertyStream’s previously announced agreement with Select Water Solutions. The Howard County facility is expected to integrate LibertyStream’s direct lithium extraction and refining platform with existing oilfield water infrastructure to support domestic lithium carbonate production from U.S. oilfield brine.

To support a smooth scale‑up of Facility 1 and to ensure product delivered to the Offtake Partner meets all lithium carbonate technical and quality control requirements, LibertyStream expects to enter into a consulting agreement with the Offtake Partner, or an affiliate thereof, to provide advisory services. In connection with this agreement, LibertyStream will issue restricted share units to the Offtake Partner, or its affiliate, (to be formalized within 30 days of this announcement) under the Company’s amended and restated omnibus security based incentive plan.

About LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners

LibertyStream is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America’s first commercial producers of lithium carbonate from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management’s hydrocarbon experience to deploy our proprietary DLE technology directly into existing oil and gas infrastructure, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world’s clean energy transition. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company’s continued progress on its website: https://LibertyStream.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking information”). When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking information. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information and include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to finalizing the definitive Offtake Agreement and the consulting agreement and the timing thereof; the anticipated services to be provided in the consulting agreement and the issuance of restricted share units to the consultant; the anticipated benefits of the Offtake Agreement; the Company’s expectations with respect to Facility 1 and the integration of the Company’s platform with existing oilfield water infrastructure; the Company’s expectations with respect to all-in operating costs of a 1,000-tonne-per-annum facility; the Company’s planned commercial configuration for Facility 1; the expectation that Facility 1 will generate standalone positive operating cash flow; the ability of the results from pre-commercial operations to date to create meaningful shareholder value and the Company’s ability to secure long-term commercial contracts; and the benefits of the Company’s proprietary DLE technology including the anticipated reduction of capital costs associated with lithium carbonate extraction from oilfield brine by the use of existing oil and gas infrastructure and the support of clean energy transition efforts caused by the deploy of the Company’s proprietary DLE technology. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and may prove to be incorrect. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein including the risk that the timing of launching full-scale operations may be delayed or not occur at all; the risk that the Company is not able to secure appropriate partnerships, customers, and offtake agreements, including entering into the definitive Offtake Agreement based on the non-binding term sheet with the Offtake Partner, on terms acceptable to the Company or at all; the risk that the Company cannot achieve full commercial-scale operations on the timeline currently anticipated or at all; the risk that the Company’s anticipated all-in operating costs will be higher than expected; the risk that the assumptions of management in calculating the anticipated all-in operating costs are not complete or may change through the course of the Company’s ongoing business activities; the risk that management’s expectations and assumptions related to generating standalone positive cash flow are not complete or may change through the course of the Company’s ongoing business activities; the risk that the DLE technology cannot be scaled on a commercial basis as currently anticipated by the Company or at all; the risk that the anticipated near-term strategy may not be executed as currently anticipated; and, generally, those known risk factors outlined in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

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