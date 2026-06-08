ARIS Announced as Exclusive Process Intelligence Launch Partner for AWS European Sovereign Cloud

SAARBRÜCKEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARIS, the process context foundation for enterprise AI deployment, today announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support organizations navigating increasingly complex digital sovereignty requirements while accelerating AI-driven transformation.

"Our collaboration with AWS helps organizations innovate with confidence while ensuring AI operates within governed business processes and trusted operational boundaries.” Share

Many European enterprises face growing pressure to ensure sensitive operational and business data remains under European governance and regulatory control. Through the AWS European Sovereign Cloud (ESC), they will be able to combine advanced cloud and AI capabilities with enhanced operational separation, EU-based governance, and strict data residency controls.

ARIS will support customers looking to operationalize AI safely and at scale within these boundaries by providing the process intelligence, governance, and operational context required for trusted enterprise AI deployment.

“AI is moving rapidly from experimentation to operational execution, but organisations cannot scale AI without trust, visibility, and control,” said Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO of ARIS. “For many European enterprises, digital sovereignty is now a strategic business requirement. Our collaboration with AWS helps organizations innovate with confidence while ensuring AI operates within governed business processes and trusted operational boundaries.”

Operated entirely by EU residents under EU law, ESC provides enhanced data residency, operational resilience, and independent governance within Europe.

“By building a cloud that is European in its infrastructure, operations, and governance, we're empowering organisations to innovate with confidence while maintaining complete control over their digital assets,” said Stéphane Israël, managing director of the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and digital sovereignty.

By combining ARIS’ unified process intelligence platform with AWS sovereign cloud capabilities, organizations can create the operational foundation required to:

Scale AI transformation initiatives within strictly governed enterprise environments

Improve visibility and control across complex business operations

Support regulatory compliance and data sovereignty requirements

Build trusted digital twins and AI-ready operational models

“Enterprises increasingly recognize that process context is becoming the control and understanding layer that enables AI to deliver measurable business value,” added Bacuvier.

ABOUT ARIS

ARIS is the process context foundation platform for enterprise AI deployment. Combining process mining, modelling, and analysis in a single unified platform, ARIS helps leading global organisations move from AI experimentation to scalable execution – driving efficiency, reducing risk, and delivering measurable business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.aris.com.