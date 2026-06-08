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CI&T Joins Claude Partner Network to Scale Claude Across the World's Largest Enterprises, with 1,000+ Certified AI Engineers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global AI Deployment partner for tech-integrated business solutions, today announced it has joined the Claude Partner Network, Anthropic's partner program for organizations helping enterprises deploy Claude.

As part of the partnership, CI&T is certifying more than 1,000 AI Engineers on Claude and working with Anthropic to help set a new standard for how AI gets deployed inside the world's largest companies, bringing a 30-year track record across North America, EMEA, and a leading footprint in Latin America.

CI&T already runs Claude Code extensively inside CI&T FLOW, its proprietary Enterprise AI Management System, as part of a Lean AI delivery model built to move enterprise AI from pilot to production at industrial speed and efficiency. The partnership expands that work, with a focus on joint development of industry solutions for financial services, retail, and consumer goods, among other verticals.

"AI generates options; judgment determines outcomes. Partnering with Anthropic defines a milestone in CI&T's leadership as an AI deployment company, bringing the most capable frontier models together with three decades of knowing how enterprises actually change, and turning expanded possibility into measurable impact at scale," said Cesar Gon, Founder and CEO, CI&T.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. The Claude Partner Network supports the consulting, systems integration, and technology firms helping enterprises adopt Claude at scale.

About CI&T (NYSE: CINT)

Through AI Deployment, CI&T helps large enterprises move from AI ambition to measurable business impact, combining business strategy, AI-native execution, and IP-based solutions as the global tech-integrated business solutions partner. With a 30-year track record of helping clients navigate change, the company delivers accelerated outcomes through deep expertise across agentic SDLC, application modernization, data & AI, martech, professional services and business strategy and building. CI&T's proprietary AI system, CI&T FLOW, and its methodology, Lean AI, boost team productivity and ensure fast, efficient, and scalable results. With more than 8,000 AI Builders across 11 countries, CI&T serves 100+ large enterprises and fast-growth clients worldwide.

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press@ciandt.com
Investor Contact:
Investors@ciandt.com

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CI&T Inc.

NYSE:CINT
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Contacts

Media Contact:
press@ciandt.com
Investor Contact:
Investors@ciandt.com

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