Faraday Future Founder and Global CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: Announces Upcoming EAI Robotics Major Launch Events in June, Along with the First Cooperation Agreement with U.S. K-12 Public School

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global CEO of FF.

“Hello from issue 58 of our weekly report. This week, I would like to share two key updates with everyone: first, our upcoming major launch events; and second, an important breakthrough in our robotics education ecosystem.

Since we first announced our robotics strategy in February, FF’s EAI robotics business, product development, and industrialization efforts have all been making steady progress. We have also continued to make important breakthroughs in device delivery, real-world use cases, and education ecosystem partnerships. The positive feedback from both B2B customers and B2C users has continued to validate real market demand and a major industry opportunity. The value of FF’s five unique core advantages, including our Global EAI Industry Bridge model, is becoming increasingly clear.

Therefore, in mid-June, we will kick off the launch season for the full multi-form lineup of FF EAI robots. On June 16 5:00 p.m. U.S. time, or 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 17, we will hold our FF EAI Robotics Education Ecosystem Strategy, Product Line & New EAI Device Launch at our Los Angeles headquarters. At the event, we will give a full and in-depth introduction to FF’s robotics education ecosystem strategy. We will also launch our EAI education product line and several major new EAI devices. The event will also include guest interviews and hands-on product experiences. We will invite representatives from B2B customers, B2C users, and partners to discuss AI and education. The event will be livestreamed globally, and we welcome all Futurists to tune in.

On June 22, at Automate in Chicago, the largest robotics show in North America, we will hold the FF EAI Robotics Multi-Form Lineup Debut & New Product Launch. This will give the industry a clear and concrete view of FF’s Three-in-One EAI ecosystem and EAI device lineup. We welcome everyone to come check our booth and follow our updates during the event.

Second, we made major progress this week in our education ecosystem partnership with a K–12 public school district. FF AI-Robotics and the Lynwood Unified School District in LA officially signed a strategic cooperation MOU for K–12 robotics education, as well as a formal cooperation agreement for a robotics summer camp.

Together, we plan to launch our first EAI robotics summer camp for K–12 students this summer. The program will include AI learning sessions, hands-on robotics practice, and student project showcases. This is FF’s first strategic cooperation within the U.S. K–12 education system. For us, this is a very important milestone.

This will help accelerate FF’s efforts to build the first scaled EAI education ecosystem in the U.S. and the first AI-native education system. It will also support FF’s goal of becoming a pathbreaker, ecosystem builder, and mass-adoption driver in the global B2C robotics market and its real-world use cases, and also our target of becoming the first robotics education ecosystem trailblazer and driving force serving both B2B educational institutions and B2C family education.

This cooperation is expected to open up two key entry points: K–12 full-time schools on the B2B side, and family education for students on the B2C side. It also creates a repeatable user acquisition model that can drive viral growth across the U.S.

AI is rapidly reshaping education and the skills needed for future careers. Schools and families in the U.S. are both facing new anxiety around AI. FF’s robotic devices, ecosystem products, and solutions are well positioned to meet this need and address the demands and pain points of both B2B and B2C users.

Next, FF and Lynwood will continue to explore broader cooperation with government agencies, school districts, educational institutions, and industry partners. Step by step, we aim to replicate the Lynwood cooperation model across the U.S. education system and the family education market.

On the product and technology side, we have completed the first version of Create Studio, our motion capture and Skill creation tool. It is one of the six developer platform tools we are developing in-house. We are now continuing to optimize it, and it is expected to officially launch soon. With this tool, we expect to significantly lower the barrier to robot motion and Skills creation. It will allow developers of all ages to learn AI and programming more easily, and to create robot movements, dances, performances, teaching interactions, and more.

Kerr and Lerr have received their own FF EAI robots and started their journey as young developers. They have been learning how to use developer tools for Agent and Skills development, and how to train their robots. At the June 16 launch event, Kerr and Lerr will share what they have recently learned and built. I can’t wait to see what they have created.

At the same time, EAI Soul, our robot persona development tool, has also entered internal testing. We have already developed professional personas for use cases such as tech product sales, real estate sales, and financial services. This means FF EAI robots are gradually gaining professional Agent capabilities and specialized service capabilities for real-world business scenarios. This also lays the foundation for the Robot Vocational Academy and for large-scale deployment in vertical use cases. That’s all for this week. See you next time!”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Founded in 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a U.S.-based Physical AI ecosystem company dedicated to reshaping the future of robotics and mobility solutions through AI innovation and technologies. FF focuses on two major product strategies within the Embodied AI (EAI) robotics business: EAI humanoid and bionic robots, and EAI automotive-focused robots. By building a Three-in-One ecosystem of “Device, Data, EAI Brain & Open-Source and Open Platform,” FF aims to create an evolutionary flywheel: scaled device delivery, data collection and training, continuous evolution of the EAI Brain, stronger product capability, and even larger-scale delivery and deployment. Through this flywheel, FF seeks to maximize its commercial value and lead to the advancement of Physical AI. For more information, please visit Faraday Future’s official website: https://www.ff.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding potential future legal actions against alleged illegal market manipulation or similar improper activities, and FF’s entry into the embodied AI robotics market and robotics deliveries and development, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company’s ability to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirement; the Company’s common stock will be suspended from trading on Nasdaq if it’s closing price is $0.10 or less for 10 consecutive trading days; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company’s ability to pay its outstanding obligations, which it currently lacks; the availability of sufficient share capital to meet its current obligations and execute on its strategy, which the Company currently lacks; the agreement of stockholders to substantially increase the Company’s share capital, which could result in substantial additional dilution; the willingness of convertible debt investors to fund the Company while it lacks sufficient share capital for conversions; demand for the Company’s robotics products; the ability of B2B preorder companies to locate customers to purchase our robotics products, on which their nonbinding preorders substantially depend; competition in the robotics industry, which includes companies with far superior experience, funding and name recognition; the Company’s reliance on a single OEM for most of its robotics products; the Company’s ability to get the planned robotics products to comply with all applicable U.S. rules and regulations; the ability of the robotics OEM to timely supply robotics to the Company; tariff uncertainty for imported products, particularly from China; demand from automobile dealers for robotics products; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which is substantial; the Company’s ability to secure an occupancy certificate covering all of its Hanford facility; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company’s history of substantial losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company’s payroll expense reduction plan; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company’s ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to use its “at-the-market” program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company’s stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2026, and Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.