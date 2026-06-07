Tentative agreement reached for striking long term care workers

Halifax--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A tentative agreement has been reached between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1082 and St. Vincents Nursing Home. CUPE 1082 is the Lead Table in bargaining, responsible for negotiating terms that impact other bargaining tables, including setting the economic pattern for CUPE members in the long term care sector in Nova Scotia.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be shared until members have had the opportunity to review and ratify the terms, which will take place as soon as possible.