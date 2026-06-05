York Space Systems Completes Second Production Lot of Tactical Communication Satellites for Launch this Summer

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--York Space Systems (York) (NYSE: YSS), a leading, US-based national defense and commercial prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-enabling solutions, today announced the initial shipment of its second production lot of Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) spacecraft to the launch site, marking another milestone in the deployment of operational capabilities supporting U.S. and allied warfighters through the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. More than 20 York-built satellites—comprising the complete payload of a dedicated Falcon 9—are planned for launch this summer providing assured tactical communications in direct support for U.S. and Allied warfighters

The milestone marks York’s second completed production lot on the contract. York has now twice demonstrated its ability to complete a lot of operational national security spacecraft at the speed, scale, and affordability required for proliferated architectures at half the cost of competitors.

“Shipping a second production lot for this important tactical communications mission demonstrates the repeatability and maturity of York’s production model,” said Melanie Preisser, VP and GM of York. “We have shown that operational national security space capabilities can be built and fielded rapidly, affordably, and at the scale that the USG demands. Most importantly, these spacecraft will provide operational capability to the warfighter, supporting the enduring need for resilient tactical communications and infrastructure needed for modern military operations.”

York was the first of the Tranche 1 performers to ship and launch its satellites. All spacecraft from York’s first production lot were confirmed healthy within hours of launch separation, and the constellation has since passed numerous milestones as it continues through early operations. With this second production lot, York is again first among Tranche 1 primes to complete T1 spacecraft production, continuing to demonstrate the high-rate production capabilities required to support proliferated space architectures. Upon full delivery, York's first and second production lots represent more than 40 spacecraft developed in support of the proliferated mission.

York continues to deliver on the U.S. Government's enduring requirement for resilient, tactical space-based support. Once on orbit, these spacecraft will provide the secure, resilient communications backbone that U.S. and allied forces depend on to execute missions across every domain.

As threats to U.S. national security continue to evolve, the ability to field and sustain resilient space-based infrastructure at scale becomes increasingly critical. York's successful execution across two complete production lots demonstrates that the industrial capacity required to field proliferated national security space architectures exists today and can be delivered on operational timelines.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) is a leading, U.S.-based national defense and commercial prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government, and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is purpose built to address evolving national security space challenges and to adapt to the ongoing shift in the U.S. government’s mission needs and procurement processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

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