Heard Partners with CAMFT to Bring Therapist-Specific Financial Support to California's Marriage and Family Therapists

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heard, the financial platform built for therapists in private practice, has partnered with the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists (CAMFT) to give California's LMFTs specialized support for the business side of their practice.

Running a private practice means holding two roles at once: clinician and business owner. Most LMFTs are trained for the first and figure out the second along the way, and that friction has a cost. Research in behavioral economics shows that unresolved financial complexity draws on the same cognitive resources clinicians rely on for focused professional work; when attention is divided, the quality of the work declines (Mullainathan & Shafir, 2013).

Heard was built for that reality. The platform handles bookkeeping and taxes year-round, backed by a team of professionals who only work with therapists in private practice — so therapists don't have to figure it out alone.

"Therapists shouldn't have to choose between focusing on their clients and feeling confident about their finances," said Andrew Riesen, CEO and co-founder of Heard. "CAMFT has spent decades making sure California's marriage and family therapists have the resources they need to thrive. We're proud to join that work and bring therapist-specific financial support to more practices across the state."

"Our goal has always been to connect CAMFT members with ethical, reliable, and practical resources that support their business success," said Joy Alafia, Executive Director of CAMFT. "We believe this collaboration with Heard will help our members streamline their practices and improve their workflow."

As part of the partnership, CAMFT members get exclusive pricing on Heard: 15% off annual plans and 50% off catch-up bookkeeping. Members can schedule a free consultation here to learn how Heard can support their accounting, bookkeeping, and taxes.

About Heard: Heard is the financial back office for therapy practices. The platform combines bookkeeping and tax software with unlimited access to bookkeepers and tax professionals who specialize in therapy — giving therapists back the time and mental energy the business side of practice usually takes from them. Heard supports thousands of therapists across the country. Learn more at joinheard.com.

About CAMFT: The California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists (CAMFT) is an independent professional organization representing the interests of licensed marriage and family therapists in California. CAMFT is dedicated to advancing the profession as an art and a science, maintaining high standards of professional ethics, and expanding the recognition and use of marriage and family therapists. Learn more at camft.org.