AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Middle East Insurance Company Plc

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of Middle East Insurance Company Plc (MEICO) (Jordan). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect MEICO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

MEICO’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the very strong level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Concentration in the company’s equity and real estate portfolios remains a significant driver of capital requirements. The balance sheet strength assessment considers MEICO’s unleveraged balance sheet, adequate liquidity, sound reserving practices and moderate underwriting leverage.

MEICO has a track record of moderate operating profitability, demonstrated by return-on-equity ratios of approximately 5% over the past five years (2021-2025). MEICO’s underwriting performance has been impacted adversely by the results of its motor third-party liability line of business, which is tariffed and unprofitable for Jordan’s insurance market, translating into modest overall underwriting losses between 2021-2023. However, the company maintained underwriting discipline in other business lines, leading to a steady improvement in underwriting results, with MEICO reporting combined ratios of 99.6% in 2024 and 97.8% in 2025, as calculated by AM Best. Despite some volatility, investment performance has contributed positively to MEICO’s operating results in recent years. MEICO’s exit from Jordan’s motor market is expected to improve its underwriting performance.

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