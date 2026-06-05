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AM Best Places Credit Ratings of GUNA Re Under Review With Negative Implications

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of GUNA Re (Cayman Islands).

This Credit Rating (rating) action reflects erosion in GUNA Re’s capital position, which is a material deviation from the business plan provided by the company, and the uncertainty regarding the company’s capital support.

Based on the latest management account provided by GUNA Re as of 31 March 2026, sizeable capital erosion was reported related to accounting treatment issues arising from the novation process of an underwriting portfolio from existing entity, NEWGT Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (NEWGT) in Bermuda to GUNA Re, which is viewed as a NEWGT’s re-domiciled entity established in Cayman Islands in February 2026. GUNA Re has taken remedial actions to improve its capital position, including suspending new business underwriting and seeking internal approval for capital support to replenish its capital from its parent, ITOCHU Corporation, which supported initial capitalisation for GUNA Re. Although AM Best views that GUNA Re will likely receive capital support given the company’s strategic role as a captive company and new reinsurance hub for ITOCHU’s insurance business, the amount and timeliness of financial support from the parent remains uncertain at the moment.

The ratings will remain under review with negative implications pending increased visibility of the level and timeliness of financial support from the parent.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Minji Cha
Financial Analyst
+852 2827 3424
minji.cha@ambest.com

Charles Chiang
Senior Financial Analyst
+852 2827 3427
charles.chiang@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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Contacts

Minji Cha
Financial Analyst
+852 2827 3424
minji.cha@ambest.com

Charles Chiang
Senior Financial Analyst
+852 2827 3427
charles.chiang@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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