Lightspeed Successfully Supports New Intraday Margin Trading Framework

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC (“Lightspeed”) today announced its successful support of the industry's transition to new intraday margin trading requirements, enabling clients to immediately benefit from the modernized framework that replaced the long-standing Pattern Day Trader (PDT) rule. Lightspeed was fully prepared on day one of the transition, providing clients with uninterrupted access to trading, real-time risk management, and account services under the new requirements.

"The elimination of the $25,000 minimum equity requirement expands access for active traders while maintaining appropriate risk controls. At Lightspeed, we were prepared from day one to support the new framework..." Tom Gibb - President & COO Share

The new requirements begin the industry’s transition away from the Pattern Day Trader designation and its associated $25,000 minimum equity requirement, toward a modern risk-based approach to intraday margin management.

The initiative included updates across account management, risk monitoring, buying power calculations, and client-facing systems. Through collaboration among Lightspeed's technology, operations, compliance, and customer service teams, the firm successfully implemented the new framework while maintaining the performance, reliability, and control that active traders expect.

"For years, the Pattern Day Trader rule created barriers that no longer reflected today's markets or technology," said Tom Gibb, President and COO of Lightspeed. "The elimination of the $25,000 minimum equity requirement expands access for active traders while maintaining appropriate risk controls. At Lightspeed, we were prepared from day one to support the new framework, enabling our clients to take advantage of these changes immediately through our advanced technology, real-time risk management capabilities, and dedicated client support."

Key highlights of the implementation include:

Support for the new intraday margin framework and associated regulatory requirements

Enhanced risk monitoring

Updated buying power and margin calculations

Improved account transparency and eligibility monitoring

Streamlined operational workflows and reporting capabilities

Stable platform performance throughout the transition

In preparation for the rollout, Lightspeed conducted extensive system testing, validation, employee training, and client education initiatives. The firm also launched a comprehensive resource center featuring educational articles, FAQs, webinars, and guidance designed to help traders understand the new requirements and prepare for implementation.

"Our objective throughout this process was simple: provide clients with a seamless transition while maintaining the speed, reliability, and transparency they expect from Lightspeed," Gibb added. "We remain committed to investing in technology, infrastructure, and client-focused solutions that help active traders navigate an evolving marketplace."

As the active trading landscape continues to evolve, Lightspeed remains focused on delivering the technology, service, and market access that active traders require to pursue opportunities with confidence.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC provides active and professional traders with advanced trading technology, market access, and brokerage services. Built to support the demands of active trading, Lightspeed offers sophisticated trading platforms, customizable tools, and dedicated client support designed to help traders navigate today’s dynamic markets.