Valor PayTech and LANDI Global Announce Strategic Partnership

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valor PayTech and LANDI Global today announced a multi-year strategic alliance to bring LANDI’s Android-based payment and POS devices to Valor’s U.S platform ecosystem— establishing the commercial and operational foundation for a deeper product collaboration.

"This partnership represents more than distribution - it's a shared commitment to building the future of payment technology together." - Vaden Landers Share

The alliance will initially focus on bringing LANDI’s proven Android-based device portfolio to Valor’s platform, while the companies establish a joint partnership to identify and prioritize next-generation device opportunities across a broad range of merchant environments and vertical markets.

“This partnership represents more than distribution - it's a shared commitment to building the future of payment technology together," said Vaden Landers, who assumed responsibility for the Valor PayTech and Suede (formerly Merchant Industry) assets following their acquisition by private-equity firm, Lovell Minnick Partners, last September. "Of significant strategic importance is LANDI’s family certification across their devices, an innovative hardware roadmap and significant operational capabilities, which will allow us to provide continued outstanding service. Combine this with our rapidly advancing SDK, our customers and partners will be able to integrate seamlessly into this offering, thus creating a scalable solution providing an unmatched level of flexibility and performance.”

Peter Stewart, EVP - Americas, LANDI Global, added: “Valor brings one of the clearest platform visions in the U.S. payments market along with a powerful distribution network. LANDI contributes the strength of global manufacturing scale and world-class device engineering excellence. By embedding our innovative R&D intelligence directly into Valor’s platform, we’re able to move faster, certify smarter, and bring next-gen devices to market, shaping the future of the payment experience.”

While specific device launches will be announced following engineering collaboration and certification milestones later this year, both companies emphasized that the partnership establishes a long-term foundation for platform-driven device innovation in the United States and beyond.

Valor’s current hardware portfolio remains fully supported, and existing customers can continue purchasing with confidence.

Additional updates will be shared throughout 2026 as new products are certified and introduced onto the Valor PayTech platform.

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech provides next-generation payment technology for ISOs, ISVs, and merchants. The company offers a full suite of payment solutions, including smart terminals and secure transaction processing, built to support the evolving needs of commerce.

About LANDI Global

LANDI Global is a world leader in innovative payment terminals and commerce solutions, delivering secure, scalable, and customizable technology to businesses around the globe. With a comprehensive portfolio of Android‑based devices and enterprise management tools, LANDI empowers partners and merchants to streamline operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences.