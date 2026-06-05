AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of TDC Insurance Company Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of TDC Insurance Company Limited (TDCIC) (St. Kitts and Nevis). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect TDCIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

TDCIC’s balance sheet strength is supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). In addition, the company has continued to maintain a strategically conservative and liquid investment portfolio. TDCIC has reported consistent surplus growth, driven by profitable overall earnings that in some years has been offset by dividends to the parent. While equity has been increasing steadily, it remains relatively modest, although it recently improved to slightly over USD 20 million. Similar to other Caribbean property/casualty insurers, TDCIC relies heavily on the strength of its reinsurers to manage its catastrophe exposure, minimize earnings volatility and protect surplus. In addition, the company has continued to maintain a strategically conservative and liquid investment portfolio.

TDCIC’s operating performance is assessed as strong. The company has reported consistently favorable operating results with low loss ratios, driven by prudent underwriting, conservative risk management strategies and the absence of major catastrophe events. Investment income remains stable and is accretive to earnings.

TDCIC’s business profile is assessed as limited. The company has a geographic concentration in St. Kitts and Nevis, which exposes the company to highly competitive market conditions and a difficult local economic environment, as well as the inherent exposure to the potential impact from catastrophe events.

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