AM Best Maintains Under Review With Positive Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with positive implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (Mountain West) (Laramie, WY).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with positive implications in October 2025 (see related press release) following the announcement of a strategic transaction to merge Mountain West into IFB Mutual Insurance Holding Company, the parent company of Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho. The announcement followed a period of volatility in Mountain West’s operating performance over the past three years, which led to material erosion of the company’s capital position along with a deterioration of its overall balance sheet strength metrics.

The ratings will remain under review with positive implications pending the transaction’s close. AM Best will be evaluating parental support, the overall impact on the organization’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management, as well as transaction-related synergies. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 as management continues to secure regulatory approvals.

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