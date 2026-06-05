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AM Best Maintains Under Review With Positive Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with positive implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (Mountain West) (Laramie, WY).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) were placed under review with positive implications in October 2025 (see related press release) following the announcement of a strategic transaction to merge Mountain West into IFB Mutual Insurance Holding Company, the parent company of Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho. The announcement followed a period of volatility in Mountain West’s operating performance over the past three years, which led to material erosion of the company’s capital position along with a deterioration of its overall balance sheet strength metrics.

The ratings will remain under review with positive implications pending the transaction’s close. AM Best will be evaluating parental support, the overall impact on the organization’s balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management, as well as transaction-related synergies. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 as management continues to secure regulatory approvals.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Brinda Shah
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1767
brinda.shah@ambest.com

Richard Attanasio
Senior Director
+1 908 882 1638
richard.attanasio@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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English
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Contacts

Brinda Shah
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1767
brinda.shah@ambest.com

Richard Attanasio
Senior Director
+1 908 882 1638
richard.attanasio@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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AM Best / LinkedIn
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