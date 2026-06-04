McCarthy and Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring AI to the Construction Field and Beyond

ST. LOUIS & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McCarthy Building Companies Inc., one of America’s oldest privately held national construction companies, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a global leader in artificial intelligence and data platforms, today announced a multi-year, multi-million dollar strategic partnership to enhance AI and data-driven decision-making across McCarthy’s operations.

McCarthy will leverage Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to create a connected AI operating system that brings McCarthy’s more than 160 years of construction expertise directly into the workflows of its teams, from early design to field execution.

“We’re incredibly excited about our partnership with Palantir and believe we’ve invested in the premier platform on the market,” said Justin McFarland, Chief Digital Officer of McCarthy. “Beyond the ontology and technology itself, Palantir brings exceptional engineering talent and strategic thought leadership that has accelerated our ability to transform complex operational concepts into scalable solutions faster than we thought possible.”

A central focus of the partnership is McCarthy’s AI Operations Suite – Pulse, an AI-native system designed to support field teams with real-time insight, scenario planning, risk analysis and decision orchestration. Built on AIP, with McCarthy’s deep construction expertise and workflows modeled in Palantir’s Ontology, Pulse helps superintendents, project managers and field operators evaluate options, anticipate constraints and make faster decisions on active job sites.

“As a superintendent, this partnership allows me to focus on what matters most for our clients and project teams, rather than getting buried in emails, documents and data,” said Dave Evans, McCarthy Senior Superintendent. “By cutting through the noise and identifying what is most critical, I can devote more attention to delivering exceptional results for our stakeholders.”

The joint effort will support a range of use cases across McCarthy’s diverse portfolio, extending beyond any single workflow to help build a unified construction operating system. Across field execution, estimating, contracts, bidding and buyout, QA/QC, logistics and equipment planning, McCarthy will use AIP to connect critical workflows through the same Ontology, so insights from one part of the business can compound value across the enterprise. McCarthy is also modeling its internal technology team around embedded engineers and building enterprise-grade software natively with its own internal applications team.

“McCarthy has built a track record as one of the most respected names in construction for quality and complexity,” said Tristan Gruska, Palantir’s Head of Energy and Infrastructure. “Through this partnership, McCarthy is accelerating its technology ambition and deploying an AI operating system for their entire construction operations, from design through job site execution. With AIP in the hands of their frontline teams, we are seeing what is possible when a world-class builder uses AI to amplify its people and its tradecraft, and the results will help set the pace for the entire sector.”

The partnership represents the commitment behind both companies to advance digital transformation in construction and address industry-wide challenges such as labor shortages and operational complexity.

About McCarthy Building Companies

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (McCarthy) is the oldest privately held national construction company in America. With more than 160 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients, McCarthy is committed to delivering superior results and creating great experiences for everyone. McCarthy approaches every job with the mindset of a true builder. By self-performing critical scopes of work, McCarthy delivers accountability and consistency from start to finish. Through industry-leading design phase and construction techniques, combined with value-add technology, McCarthy drives smarter solutions and maximizes project outcomes.

Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 15th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2025). With over 8,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Chandler, Ariz.; Las Vegas; Denver; Austin, Channelview, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; and San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Palantir Technologies

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms’ reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.