GNP Seguros Announces Enterprise Expansion of Palantir Foundry and AIP Across All Lines of Business

MIAMI & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GNP Seguros (Grupo Nacional Provincial) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced a multi-year, multi-million dollar enterprise expansion agreement. GNP Seguros is one of Mexico’s oldest insurers and stands today as the largest insurance company in the country. As part of Grupo BAL—one of Mexico’s most important business consortia—GNP becomes Palantir’s first publicly announced commercial customer in Mexico, marking a defining milestone in the deployment of artificial intelligence within the nation's insurance industry.

For a few years, GNP has been operating Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in targeted deployments across its different lines of businesses, initially focused on detecting and preventing claims fraud, deploying AI agents to continuously monitor risk across its operational ontology, and quickly adapting its underwriting process to evolving risk and market conditions. This enterprise agreement now expands that deployment across GNP's full portfolio of insurance products — including health, life, auto, and damage insurance — bringing Palantir's AI capabilities to bear across the entirety of GNP's operations.

Through Palantir’s AIP, GNP has unified its data across claims, underwriting, and operations into a single, coherent Ontology. Building on that foundation, AIP enables GNP's teams to deploy AI agents and models that connect fragmented data, surface risk information that previously required hours of manual work, identify anomalous claims patterns, and flag potential fraud before payments are disbursed. The partnership has also extended into underwriting, where GNP is building a bespoke intelligent decision engine using AIP to replace legacy off-the-shelf systems in which a single rule change could take up to months to approve and implement. With AIP, teams will be able to test, evaluate, and understand the impact of underwriting changes in near real time while maintaining human oversight, traceability, and governance around underwriting decisions. Together, these capabilities give GNP a more scalable, intelligent, and governed foundation for underwriting, claims processing, and fraud prevention, increasing visibility into risk and enabling faster, more confident decisions across the enterprise.

Enrique Ibarra, Chief Information & Transformation Officer (CITO), GNP Seguros, said: "Palantir Foundry and AIP have given us the ability to act on our data at a scale and speed that was not possible before. As one of Foundry’s premier benefits, the ontology serves as our operational cornerstone. By unifying enterprise data, it enables us to execute deep business reasoning—and act on the insights—at the speed of AI to power multiple use cases and transform company management. Our mission has always been to deliver the best insurance coverage to our policyholders, and this technology is helping us fulfill that mission more broadly and more efficiently than ever."

"After years of working closely together, we could not be more proud to become a long-term technology partner of GNP — one of Mexico's most important institutions," said Eduardo Esteve, Vice President for Latin America, Palantir Technologies. “With Palantir, GNP is becoming an insurer at the cutting edge of AI — with data-driven decision-making and agentic operations that is allowing them to more efficiently serve millions across the country with the high-quality coverage they deserve."

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About GNP Seguros

GNP Seguros is the multi-line insurance company with over 120 years of experience. It's part of one of Mexico's most important business conglomerates, Grupo BAL, which consists of prestigious institutions in various sectors: insurance, pensions, finance, commerce, industry, and education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.