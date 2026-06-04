AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of North End Re Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of North End Re Ltd. (Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect North End Re Ltd.’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile, appropriate enterprise risk management, and support from the parent organization, Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (BWS).

The company’s risk-adjusted capitalization is assessed at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), although some volatility in balance sheet strength metrics is expected over the near term as more business is assumed. As operations increase in scale, the company also is expected to utilize available internal and external revolving lines of credit to provide liquidity and maintain capital levels. To date, North End Re Ltd. has closed one transaction in third-quarter 2021, reinsuring $1.6 billion of fixed deferred annuities. The company is planning to assume annuity-type business from European and/or other Asian markets over the near term.

North End Re Ltd.’s parent, BWS, is a publicly traded company [NYSE, TSX: BNT], which is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. The parent provided the initial capitalization of North End Re Ltd. in 2021 to complete its first reinsurance transaction, and continues to provide ongoing operational support.

Offsetting the favorable attributes of North End Re Ltd. is the lack of new transactions over the last four years, which has exemplified the competitive space the company operates in. AM Best notes that the company was initially quick in establishing itself, showing early success against competitors and does not compromise on underwriting standards to acquire new business.

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