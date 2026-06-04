RRD Receives Vizient Contract Extension for Clinical Labels

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RRD today announced the extension of its agreement with Vizient®, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company for clinical labels. The contract extension provides Vizient provider clients access to negotiated pricing and terms for specialized clinical labeling and patient identification solutions, offering long-term supply chain stability through RRD’s extensive United Ad Label (UAL) stock catalog.

Vizient’s diverse client base represents more than $156 billion in annual purchasing volume and includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers. By managing over 4,450 stock items and having delivered nearly two billion labels and wristbands to Vizient members since 2017, RRD provides the volume necessary to maintain its promise of significantly lower contract prices. RRD’s expansive portfolio fulfills nearly every hospital department, from inpatient pharmacy and labs to admissions and marketing.

Vizient serves more than two-thirds of the nation’s acute care providers, including 97% of academic medical centers and more than one-third of the non-acute market. All RRD labels and wristbands provided through the agreement are made in the U.S., ensuring access to increased savings and a robust domestic inventory that protects against global supply chain instability.

“In a volatile supply chain market, an agreement with Vizient allows us to provide clients with the confidence and stability they need to maintain critical clinical workflows,” said Ken Gammon, Senior Vice President Regulated Industries at RRD. “By acting as a ‘one-stop shop’ for high-precision clinical labels, we’re offering Vizient clients enhanced access to streamline their processes, eliminate rogue spending and ultimately focus more resources on patient care.”

Vizient clients also benefit from RRD’s specialized healthcare expertise including stock labels with materials and adhesives tested specifically for industry protocols as well as custom solutions designed to meet client specifications.

This commitment to quality is anchored by RRD’s Label Performance Center, a dedicated research and testing facility where RRD tests, qualifies and specifies the optimal materials for specific healthcare environments. In this lab, RRD can use provider-specific items – like medical equipment or test tubes – to simulate real-world exposures, ensuring that labels remain legible and adhered under the rigorous conditions of a clinical setting.

To learn more about RRD’s payer and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, visit https://www.rrd.com/industries/healthcare.

About RRD

RRD provides a complete portfolio of marketing, packaging, print and business services to the world’s most respected brands, including 92% of the Fortune 100. The company’s proprietary technology, advanced data analytics and established expertise fuel organizational decision-making, from strategy through execution. With operations in 30 countries, global organizations and regulated industries trust RRD to reduce complexity and drive audience connections across the entire customer journey.