bet365 Launches Fantasy Sports, a New Era of Fantasy Competition

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bet365, a leading global online sportsbook and casino, has officially launched bet365 Fantasy Sports, a free-to-play mobile game that blends real-world sports with the excitement of fantasy competition and collectible card gameplay. Developed through an expanding partnership with LOW6, the award-winning global creator of sports betting and gamification platforms, bet365 Fantasy Sports is now available for users 18+ across the United States and Canada (excluding Washington state).

Designed for both casual fans and serious players, bet365 Fantasy Sports combines fast-paced gameplay, collectible player packs, and competitive energy to deliver an accessible mobile gaming experience that reflects bet365’s “Winning is Everything” mindset. Each day, users have the opportunity to open in-app athlete card packs to collect over time, as well as the ability to earn and spend coins, build strategic lineups, train athletes, and climb division-based leaderboards through a user-first platform powered by real-life player statistics and competitive gameplay.

As a global leader in sports betting and one of the most popular sportsbooks internationally, bet365 is excited to launch bet365 Fantasy Sports ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup – one of the most anticipated, competitive, and beloved sporting events worldwide. Soccer remains the #1 most bet-on sport globally and a fundamental part of bet365’s fanbase, making the tournament the perfect moment to introduce an interactive experience for all fans. The app taps into the intensity and winning energy of bet365’s customers by infusing the viral excitement of collectible pack openings with real-world player performance, creating an innovative World Cup experience that rewards strategic gameplay while remaining fun, immersive, and accessible for all users.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the launch of the bet365 Fantasy Sports app across North America ahead of the World Cup, a tournament deeply valued by our fanbase,” said Trip Stoddard, Head of Business Development at bet365. “Fantasy creates a fresh way for users to engage with the sports they love. By combining real player data with the excitement of collectible pack openings, we’ve created an experience that feels authentic, engaging, and unique while allowing bet365 to connect with our fans during one of the biggest moments in global sports.”

As users progress through divisions, they can strengthen their rosters through the app’s one-of-a-kind training feature, which allows users to spend in-game coins to improve player statistics and enhance their lineup’s performance. The fan-favorite feature adds another layer of strategy and competition, encouraging users to refine their teams and rise through the ranks alongside real-time sports seasons. With rewards for top performances, a refer-a-friend feature, and a subscription offer to win additional coins, bet365 Fantasy Sports delivers an interactive and engaging fantasy experience for players of all skill levels.

Josh Turk, Chief Strategy Officer at LOW6 stated, “bet365 has built one of the world's most trusted sports betting platforms by consistently delivering exceptional experiences for sports fans. With bet365 Fantasy Sports, we're excited to help extend fan engagement beyond their core business and into a new category of interactive mobile gaming entertainment. Together, we've built a PvP mobile gaming experience that extends the excitement of the world's biggest football tournament beyond matchday, creating new opportunities for fans to engage, compete, and celebrate throughout the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

bet365 Fantasy Sports has redefined the fantasy experience by blending real player statistics, strategic team-building, and interactive gameplay into one cohesive and entertaining platform. With mini-games for the off-season, an intuitive interface, and immersive competitions year-round, bet365 Fantasy Sports is an ad-free mobile experience for the fans who know that Winning is Everything.

In addition to the official Fantasy launch, bet365 sportsbook will feature its signature Early Payout Offer (EPO) throughout the World Cup, where customers win early when their selected team goes up by two goals. Alongside the Open Account Offer (OAO), “bet $10 get $365 in bonus bets,” bet365 has Sub On Play On, where if your selected player is substituted, your bet will roll over to their replacement, with no change in odds.

About bet365

At bet365, Winning is Everything. No participation trophies. No speeches. That’s why bet365 exists. Founded in 2000 and trusted by millions of players worldwide.

bet365 is committed to promoting safer gambling and providing tools to help customers stay in control like spend and session limits. All tools are integrated directly into the bet365 app to make it easy to monitor play. Learn more at https://responsiblegaming.md.bet365.com/us.

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About LOW6

LOW6 is a leading B2B sports gamification company that creates free-to-play, fantasy, pick’ems, trivia, predictive gaming, and unique fan engagement experiences for iGaming operators, sports leagues, media companies, and broadcasters worldwide. In 2026, LOW6 launched its proprietary skill-based gaming platform featuring a growing portfolio of original competitive skill games (Blackjack, Hold’em, 8-Ball Pool, Blocks, Darts) designed to drive engagement through PvP competition, player retention, and new revenue opportunities for partners.