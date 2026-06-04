Factor Partners with Serena Williams to Champion Real Food

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factor, the world’s leading ready-made meal delivery service, today announced an official partnership with tennis legend Serena Williams. Launching just as Serena returns to competitive tennis, the partnership is built on a shared conviction that what goes into your body matters, and that the right food, made with real ingredients, should be accessible no matter how demanding life gets.

The partnership makes its debut today with a new campaign on Factor’s social channels. The spot finds Serena Williams gathered with her team for what appears to be a high-stakes strategy meeting. In an anticipatory moment, Serena announces that she’s changed her mind… only to reveal that the decision at hand isn't about tennis. The video was created by Factor in concert with Maximum Effort.

"I've always been intentional about what I eat because performing at the highest level starts with taking care of yourself. Factor makes eating well easy with meals made from real ingredients that are ready when I am. As a busy mom and athlete, having that kind of quality and convenience is something I truly value."

That standard extends to the newly launched Serena Williams x Factor Collection, a weekly rotating selection of meals personally chosen by the tennis star. Every month, she will curate a fresh selection of her top picks, featuring high-protein, nutrient-dense meals and GLP-1-friendly options designed for those who refuse to compromise on quality, nutrition, or flavor.

"Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time, but what makes her the perfect partner for Factor goes far beyond her accomplishments on the court," said Christopher Stadler, Chief Marketing Officer at Factor. "For Serena, compromising on quality has never been an option. She brings a relentless commitment to the highest possible standards in everything she does. Factor was built on that same belief, and our new campaign is challenging people to expect more from their plate and showing that real food can be both convenient and delicious."

Factor’s team of elite chefs and registered dietitians works together to ensure that quality proteins, healthy fats, and fiber-rich vegetables and grains are at the center of every meal, with no refined sugars, refined seed oils, or artificial sweeteners.

With a rotating menu of 110+ globally inspired dishes, Factor meals are delivered fresh and ready to heat in minutes. No shopping, no prep, no compromise. Delicious, real food, made easy.

For more information on Factor’s partnership with Serena Williams, visit www.factormeals.com/serena.

About Factor

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service built on real, whole ingredients that consumers can recognize and trust. The company offers a weekly rotating menu of 110+ meals and 70+ add-on options, including salads, smoothies, snacks, and more, all hand-crafted by elite chefs and optimized by registered dietitians. Every meal is purposefully built around quality proteins, healthy fats, and fiber-rich vegetables and grains, and is free of refined sugars, refined seed oils, and artificial sweeteners. Factor delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit Factormeals.com.