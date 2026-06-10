S k y Co., Ltd. Accelerates Secure AI Development With HPE Private Cloud AI

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced that S k y Co., Ltd. has deployed HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey AI factory solution that is part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio. Delivered in just one month, the solution enables the company to safely harness sensitive data while accelerating AI-driven development and internal workflows under strict data governance.

S k y Co., Ltd. is a leading Japanese technology company with expertise in software development and system integration, with capabilities spanning enterprise and embedded systems from development through evaluation and validation. Given the highly sensitive nature of the data it manages, S k y Co., Ltd. enforces strict data governance policies and exercises tight control over the use of public cloud AI services, yet AI-driven development remains essential. To address this, S k y Co., Ltd. selected HPE Private Cloud AI, an integrated, on-premises solution co-developed by HPE and NVIDIA, enabling the secure use of sensitive data for AI.

“Building on our technological expertise and commitment to addressing customer challenges, we are advancing AI as a core technology foundation. While data is essential for AI, we prioritize the secure handling of highly sensitive customer and operational data,” said Junji Oura, president of S k y Co., Ltd. “We selected HPE Private Cloud AI for its ability to rapidly deliver a stable, on-premises environment that enables both security and AI use.”

HPE Private Cloud AI integrates servers, storage, networking, accelerated computing, services, and software into a single turnkey platform, reducing the complexity of AI infrastructure design and deployment. It enables organizations to securely harness sensitive data on premises, with a cloud-like operational experience for AI development and deployment. S k y Co., Ltd. has also adopted HPE GreenLake Flex Solutions, which enables the company to consume via a pay-as-you-go model, to optimize costs and scale flexibly based on demand, while supporting the full lifecycle from deployment to operations.

“We are delighted that S k y Co., Ltd., a leading technology company, has selected HPE Private Cloud AI, and we deeply value the trust placed in us by an organization driving advanced initiatives centered on software development,” said Hirokazu Mochizuki, senior vice president and managing director for HPE Japan. “As AI adoption increasingly defines competitiveness, speed of deployment is critical. True value is realized when organizations can securely harness data to unlock AI-driven innovation. HPE Private Cloud AI is designed to meet these requirements, enabling customers to accelerate time to value. We look forward to supporting S k y Co., Ltd.’s continued growth and innovation.”

With the new environment in place, S k y Co., Ltd. is accelerating the adoption of AI across its business. Looking ahead, the company plans to advance its AI capabilities toward AI agents, expand AI adoption in contract development, and grow its system integration business.

Related Resources:

S k y Co., Ltd. case study AI innovation drives industry-leading development

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

About S k y Co., Ltd.

S k y Co., Ltd. is an independent software company that develops and markets its software products while providing system integration services. The company delivers end-to-end capabilities spanning development, validation, and post-deployment support. With expertise in business and embedded systems, solutions for IT asset management, and education, Sky supports digital transformation across industries. Since its founding in 1985, the company has built strong expertise to support customers from problem-solving to value creation.