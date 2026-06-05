FPT and ComfortDelGro to Explore Smart Mobility and Digital Innovation Across APAC

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology corporation FPT and ComfortDelGro (CDG), a leading multi-modal transport operator, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration in artificial intelligence, smart mobility, and logistics and transport, with a shared focus on advancing AI-powered operations and next-generation mobility solutions across the APAC region.

"Backed by our full-stack AI capabilities, FPT aims to work with CDG on developing practical solutions that improve operational performance, support smarter mobility services, and unlock new growth opportunities across Singapore and the wider APAC region" Share

Under the agreement, both companies will explore opportunities in a broad range of strategic areas, including AI and digital innovation, logistics and transport solutions, market expansion, and research and talent development. The partnership is expected to support more adaptive, efficient, and scalable mobility solutions for CDG’s business priorities and growth markets.

Bringing together FPT’s technology expertise and delivery capabilities with CDG’s established strengths in multi-modal transport and mobility services, the partnership will focus on AI-enabled applications in fleet and transport management, predictive maintenance, intelligent asset monitoring, demand forecasting, smart transport systems, connected mobility, digital commuter services, and logistics optimization, with the aim of improving operational efficiency, elevating service quality, and driving innovation throughout the mobility and transport ecosystem.

To support these objectives, FPT and CDG plan to advance pilot initiatives, collaborative research, joint innovation workshops, and knowledge-sharing activities with public and private sector stakeholders, helping foster stronger regional connectivity and more innovation-driven mobility ecosystems across the region.

“Urban mobility and logistics are entering a new phase where AI, automation, and digital platforms will increasingly shape customer experience and long-term growth. Backed by our full-stack AI capabilities, FPT aims to work with CDG on developing practical solutions that improve operational performance, support smarter mobility services, and unlock new growth opportunities across Singapore and the wider APAC region,” said David Nguyen, CEO of FPT Asia Pacific, FPT Corporation.

Since entering Singapore in 2007, FPT has expanded across key APAC markets and established itself as a trusted digital transformation partner to more than 500 leading enterprises in sectors such as aviation, logistics, healthcare, and BFSI. With strong capabilities in AI, cloud, data, automation, legacy modernization, and managed services, the company helps organizations improve operational performance and unlock greater business value. This is enabled by FPT’s AI-first strategy, the FleziPT platform, a global workforce of more than 30,000 AI-augmented engineers, AI Factories in Vietnam and Japan, and partnerships with leading global AI innovators. Through this foundation, FPT continues to position AI as a core driver of competitiveness for both the company and its clients.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.