loanDepot Hosts South Florida Community Organizations at Miami Marlins Games Throughout 2026 Season

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--loanDepot, Inc. (“LDI” or “Company”) (NYSE: LDI), the Official Naming Rights Partner of loanDepot park and the Miami Marlins’ Official Mortgage Provider, is using its partnership with the Miami Marlins to expand access to baseball experiences for South Florida community groups and recognize organizations serving the region.

“At loanDepot, giving back to the communities we serve is a responsibility we take seriously,” said loanDepot Chief Growth Officer Nikul Patel. Share

Since the beginning of the 2026 season, loanDepot has hosted hundreds of guests from nearly 20 South Florida community organizations, including youth sports teams, nonprofits, educators, veterans and military personnel, civic leaders and groups serving underserved communities. Guests received premium hospitality at loanDepot park, including suite seating, ballpark favorites and special experiences.

South Florida organizations hosted so far this season at loanDepot park have included:

Howard Palmetto Baseball League

Miami Marlins MLB Youth Academy athletes and families

Cooper City Optimist 6U Red Marlins

Coral Springs American Tee Ball Little League

Youth Sports of Hollywood

Phipps Park Baseball League

West Pembroke Pines Optimist

Doral Little League

Teachers of the Year from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties

Volunteers of America

Connect Familias

Leadership Learning Center

Special Olympics

Miami Marlins MLB Youth Academy coaches CPR training participants

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

Vets to Vets

Overtown Youth Center

Camillus House

U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)

“At loanDepot, giving back to the communities we serve is a responsibility we take seriously,” said loanDepot Chief Growth Officer Nikul Patel. “loanDepot park truly feels like our home away from home, and we’re proud to use our partnership with the Miami Marlins to bring people together, celebrate the great work of local organizations, and strengthen community connections throughout South Florida.”

“It’s incredibly meaningful to have a proud partner in loanDepot that is so deeply invested in the South Florida community,” said Alex Parker, Chief Brand Officer for the Miami Marlins. “These experiences reflect the power of baseball to bring people together and create lasting memories. We are proud to work alongside loanDepot to welcome youth athletes, educators, veterans and community organizations to loanDepot park and provide an unforgettable experience that celebrates our community.”

As part of their community partnership, loanDepot and the Miami Marlins Foundation also donate $50 for every Miami Marlins run scored at loanDepot park to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. Now in its sixth year, the program has helped establish and maintain baseball and softball teams for the Northwest Club in Liberty City as part of the Marlins’ Nike Jr. RBI little league program.

The Company also presents the Marlins’ “Salute and Serve Days” at loanDepot park, which honor active and retired military personnel, veterans, fire rescue personnel, police officers and health care professionals by offering complimentary tickets to select Marlins home games throughout the season.

About loanDepot

Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) has revolutionized the mortgage industry with digital innovations that make transacting easier, faster, and less stressful for customers and originators alike. The company, which is licensed in all 50 states, helps its customers achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. loanDepot is also committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local and national philanthropic efforts.