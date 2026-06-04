PitchBook Announces New Premium Connector Integration with Harvey, Bringing Private Market Intelligence Into AI-Native Legal and Deal Workflows

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PitchBook, the leading private capital market intelligence platform, today announced a premium partnership with Harvey, the leading AI platform for legal and professional services, to bring trusted private capital market data directly into legal and deal workflows. Through the PitchBook Premium Connector — built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) — licensed users can retrieve PitchBook’s trusted data on private companies, deals, funds, and investors directly inside Harvey using natural language prompts. By connecting PitchBook to Harvey, mutual customers can now access that data within the same workspace where they draft, analyze, and review deal documents — making it easier to ground AI-powered outputs in trusted, authoritative market data. The PitchBook integration will be available to Harvey customers starting in June.

The integration pairs PitchBook's trusted private capital market data — powered by a combination of advanced AI, machine learning, and expert human analysis — with Harvey's purpose-built AI for legal and deal workflows. Together, they are optimized for the specific work products that deal teams and their advisors produce: investment committee memos, term sheet comparisons, cap-table analyses, diligence summaries, and fund formation documents. Every figure and market insight links directly back to its original PitchBook source, preserving auditability across legal and regulated workflows.

With this integration, deal teams and their legal advisors can:

Screen targets and build comparable company analyses

Generate sector and fund landscape scans

Draft IC memos with embedded PitchBook-sourced data, charts, and tables

Conduct first-pass legal and commercial diligence by combining PitchBook data with NDAs, SPAs, LPAs, IMs, and internal memos

Access the connector securely through Single Sign-On (SSO), available exclusively to mutual PitchBook-Harvey customers

"As AI becomes more powerful, the grounding source behind it matters more than ever. We're committed to building intentionally across the AI ecosystem - putting trusted private capital market intelligence at the center of the workflows that matter most," said Thomas Van Buskirk, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at PitchBook. "Our partnership with Harvey reflects that, giving modern deal teams and their advisors direct access to the quality insights that they need, when they need it."

“Deal professionals shouldn’t have to choose between the depth of data and the speed of AI-powered workflows,” said Anique Drumright, Chief Product Office at Harvey. “With this integration, mutual customers can go from a PitchBook query to a fully cited memo or comp table in a single workspace — no context-switching, no copy-pasting, and no compromise on data quality.”

Together, these collaborations reflect PitchBook's intentional approach to working across the AI ecosystem, extending access to trusted private market intelligence wherever professionals choose to work.

To learn more about PitchBook's AI partnerships, click here.

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com.

About Harvey

Harvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 1,500+ customers in 60+ countries. For more information, visit harvey.ai.