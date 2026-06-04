CloudInteract and Red Kite Launch Joint Delivery Partnership for Agentic AI Voice on Amazon Connect and Pega

LAS VEGAS & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudInteract, the Amazon Connect and agentic AI specialist, and Red Kite, the Pega delivery partner, today announced a joint delivery partnership to bring autonomous AI voice agents to enterprises using the Pega and Amazon Connect platforms. The partnership debuts a working solution on Amazon Connect, Amazon Bedrock, that can be seen at PegaWorld® in Las Vegas, 7–9 June 2026.

Discover the combined Agentic AI capability of Amazon Connect and Pega. https://redkite-solutions.com/Connect-Agentic-AI/ Share

Initial use cases span healthcare, financial services, insurance, government, and BPO. The companies will demonstrate a healthcare appointment booking call at PegaWorld, but the same architecture applies to any regulated environment where AI interactions must be executed within governed workflows, using real-time customer context, policy, and decisioning. This ensures AI interactions don’t stop at conversation or data access—they result in completed, governed service outcomes.

The demonstrated call runs end to end. A caller dials in. An AI voice agent built on Amazon Connect and Bedrock answers in natural language—powered by Pega’s workflow and decisioning to orchestrate the interaction. There is no menu tree and no queue. Pega manages identity, context, and real-time decisioning, guiding the AI to evaluate options such as availability or eligibility and determine the next best action. The AI books, rebooks, or resolves directly within the workflow and confirms by SMS. When no option fits the caller, the interaction is handed off to a human agent with full context already on the Pega desktop, including identity, intent, decisions taken, and actions attempted—so the caller never has to repeat themselves.

“The model was never the bottleneck in agentic AI. The conversation layer isn’t either anymore. What slows deployments now is turning AI interactions into real customer service outcomes—connecting decisions, workflows, and systems in real time,” said Simon Leyland, CEO and Co-Founder of CloudInteract. “That’s where our partnership with Red Kite comes in. Together we combine Amazon-powered voice AI with Pega’s workflow, decisioning, and execution layer, so the AI doesn’t just access data—it can act on it and complete outcomes. By using Pega, enterprises can reduce projects that typically take from up to eighteen months to around ten weeks. That is the partnership.”

“CloudInteract owns the voice AI and the Amazon Connect layer. We bring Pega Customer Service™, Pega Customer Decision Hub™, and Case Management. One accountable team, two specialisms,” said Andrew Watchman, Founder and Managing Partner at Red Kite.

“AI conversations only matter if they lead to the right outcome. By combining Amazon’s AI Agents with Pega’s workflow and decisioning, organisations can execute work within governed, compliant processes—moving from intent to resolution in a single interaction,” said Don Schuerman, Pega CTO.

The integration extends a pattern CloudInteract already runs in production. For Neovance’s NovoCares program, CloudInteract operates autonomous voice agents handling real patient calls across three languages, with around 14% AI containment from day one, more than 10,000 calls processed, and zero Severity 1 incidents at launch. The Pega-backed integration takes that production pattern into any sector where the customer record, case, and decision sit in Pega—from claims handling and policy servicing in insurance, to citizen services and benefits in government, to scheduling and identity in healthcare.

Red Kite can demonstrate the solution at PegaWorld, 7–9 June 2026, in Las Vegas. To book a walkthrough on the show floor or remotely, visit https://redkite-solutions.com/Connect-Agentic-AI/.

About CloudInteract

CloudInteract is an AI-powered contact center solutions company built on Amazon Connect. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in London with US operations, CloudInteract delivers Amazon Connect migrations, agentic AI voice agents, and real-time analytics through its Apollo platform. The company holds seven Amazon Connect Ambassador certifications. Visit cloudinteract.io.

About Red Kite

Red Kite is a specialist Pega delivery partner with expertise in Pega Case Management, Customer Service, Customer Decision Hub, Generative AI, Agent Desktop, and Robotic Process Automation. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, Red Kite delivers Pega Solutions to enterprises. Visit Red Kite Solutions.