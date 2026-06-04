Continental Adjusters Retained to Manage 14-Property Ice Storm Claim for Solon-Area Real Estate Investor

SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental Adjusters LLC, a nationally recognized public insurance adjusting firm with more than 25 years of experience and offices in key markets including Cleveland, today announced it has been retained by a prominent, privately held local real estate investor following a severe ice storm that struck the Greater Cleveland area on April 15, 2026.

“When a storm impacts 14 properties simultaneously, experienced representation is critical. Too often, private real estate owners leave money on the table without a strong advocate. Share

The storm left a trail of significant property damage across the portfolio, including roof damage, broken windows, structural impacts from hail, and related interior losses, with the full extent still being assessed. Continental Adjusters will conduct comprehensive insurance policy and claim reviews for each of the 14 affected properties, prepare and present claims on behalf of the owner, and deploy its forensic accounting capabilities to ensure every recoverable dollar is identified and pursued. The firm’s content inventory specialists and property damage inspection teams will be fully engaged across all properties.

Continental Adjusters’ Cleveland office is led by Jeffrey Muencz and Jonathan Ives, both licensed public insurance adjusters. “We’re proud to be trusted with a portfolio of this scale and local significance,” said Jeff Muencz, who is leading the Solon project for Continental Adjusters. “When a storm impacts 14 properties simultaneously, experienced representation is critical. Too often, private real estate owners leave money on the table without a strong advocate. Our job is to ensure every aspect of the damage is fully documented and that our client recovers everything they’re entitled to.”

The Solon-area assignment reflects the firm’s broader strategy to deepen relationships with private real estate operators across Ohio and the Midwest. The firm handles hundreds of multi-million dollar claims annually and is known for the depth of its policy analysis, forensic accounting, and damage documentation — the work that ensures every recoverable element of a loss is identified, substantiated, and pursued. Notably, this engagement reflects a growing trend: as global extreme weather events increase in frequency and severity, from catastrophic ice storms and hail in the Midwest to flooding and wildfires across the country, private real estate investors are increasingly turning to professional public adjusters to navigate the complexity of large-scale, multi-property claims. Continental Adjusters is positioned at the forefront of that demand, offering the expertise and infrastructure needed to respond swiftly when disaster strikes in every major real estate market in the country.