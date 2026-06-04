Fresh Del Monte Expands Pittsburgh Commitment Through New Multi-Year Partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Del Monte Foods, Inc., a division of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, distributors and marketers of fresh and shelf-stable produce, today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates, reinforcing the company's long-standing connection to the city and continued investment in the region.

As part of the agreement, the Del Monte brand will make its official debut at PNC Park on June 9 during the Pirates' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Del Monte signage will be featured prominently on the left field wall, alongside sponsorship of the Pirates grounds crew and in-game activations throughout the season. The partnership reflects Del Monte's commitment to supporting one of Pittsburgh's most iconic institutions while strengthening its presence in the community it has called home for more than two decades.

The announcement follows Del Monte's recent reaffirmation of Pittsburgh as the operational hub for its Foods Division, where key functions including supply chain, finance, commercial operations and research and development are anchored. The addition of senior leadership in Pittsburgh further underscores the city's importance to the division's long-term strategy and future growth.

"Sports are woven into the identity of Pittsburgh, and the Pirates have been part of that story for generations," said Michael Buesink, Vice President of Supply Chain & Logistics, Foods Division, Fresh Del Monte. "As we continue building the future of our Foods Division here, we're excited to support a team and a city that mean so much to our employees and our community. We see Pittsburgh as an important part of our future, and this partnership reflects that commitment."

Del Monte Foods' history in Pittsburgh dates back to 2002, when the company acquired several iconic brands, including StarKist, 9Lives and Nature's Goodness, from Heinz. More than two decades later, the Foods Division continues to expand its presence in the region while building partnerships that celebrate Pittsburgh's culture, community and future.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is a leading global producer, marketer, and distributor of high-quality fresh, fresh-cut, and prepared fruit and vegetables, with products sold in more than 90 countries worldwide. The company also operates a growing global platform across fresh, refrigerated, and shelf-stable food categories. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand and other recognized brands, a symbol of quality, innovation, freshness, and reliability for more than 135 years. The company owns global rights to the Del Monte® brand, subject to certain existing licensing arrangements. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative. The company has been recognized as one of America’s Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek and named a Humankind 100 Company by Humankind Investments. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FDP.