DoorDash Ads Becomes a Global Commerce Media Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash Ads is launching a new suite of tools spanning ad formats, offsite reach, campaign automation, and measurement — with a common purpose: helping merchants drive more sales, helping brands reach new consumers, and giving every advertiser a clearer view of what's working.

"Consumers come to DoorDash ready to buy, and that's a fundamentally different opportunity for advertisers than most platforms can offer," said Toby Espinosa, VP of Ads at DoorDash. "Every order starts with an occasion — a Friday night, a birthday, a last-minute grocery run. We've built a platform around those moments, and now we can help businesses of every size reach consumers in them and measure what's working."

Across DoorDash, Wolt, and Deliveroo, the platforms now support more than 400,000 advertisers — and global brands are already putting that scale to work. "DoorDash, Wolt, and Deliveroo have become important partners in how we bring our brands to market," said PepsiCo. "Their reach allows us to execute across regions while staying closely connected to local consumers."

What's New in DoorDash Ads

New Spotlight Ad Format: A new premium homepage placement gives restaurants and brands a rich, immersive canvas to drive discovery at key moments of intent — delivering 2x higher click-through rates than banners in early testing. First-time customers account for over 20% of sales for restaurants and over 36% for CPG brands.

A new premium homepage placement gives restaurants and brands a rich, immersive canvas to drive discovery at key moments of intent — delivering 2x higher click-through rates than banners in early testing. First-time customers account for over 20% of sales for restaurants and over 36% for CPG brands. Scaling Offsite with Symbiosys: From retailers to brands, advertisers are leveraging Symbiosys, a DoorDash company, to reach consumers across the channels where they actively shop. Symbiosys powers offsite and onsite across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC — connecting retail audiences to consumers across search, social, and display with closed-loop measurement, without rebuilding their existing technology stack. Dollar General offers campaign activation on Meta and supports unified Sponsored Product Ad campaigns across its onsite experience and DoorDash storefront. Brands are also unlocking meaningful value. The Magnum Ice Cream Company became the first brand to activate Symbiosys’ full social channel suite with DoorDash, tapping into DoorDash’s first-party data to reach high-intent buyers — delivering an 85% increase in new consumers versus the prior period.

From retailers to brands, advertisers are leveraging Symbiosys, a DoorDash company, to reach consumers across the channels where they actively shop. Symbiosys powers offsite and onsite across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC — connecting retail audiences to consumers across search, social, and display with closed-loop measurement, without rebuilding their existing technology stack. Dollar General offers campaign activation on Meta and supports unified Sponsored Product Ad campaigns across its onsite experience and DoorDash storefront. Brands are also unlocking meaningful value. The Magnum Ice Cream Company became the first brand to activate Symbiosys’ full social channel suite with DoorDash, tapping into DoorDash’s first-party data to reach high-intent buyers — delivering an 85% increase in new consumers versus the prior period. LiveRamp Clean Room Measurement: A new partnership with LiveRamp enables privacy-centric measurement that matches advertiser data with DoorDash data — surfacing incremental reach and campaign impact. A leading CPG brand found that, in a small test using four of its portfolio brands, nearly 100% of consumers reached through sponsored product campaigns were new to its existing customer base. A national restaurant chain found that 81% of customers engaging with its brand on DoorDash were exclusive to DoorDash.

A new partnership with LiveRamp enables privacy-centric measurement that matches advertiser data with DoorDash data — surfacing incremental reach and campaign impact. A leading CPG brand found that, in a small test using four of its portfolio brands, nearly 100% of consumers reached through sponsored product campaigns were new to its existing customer base. A national restaurant chain found that 81% of customers engaging with its brand on DoorDash were exclusive to DoorDash. Enhanced Smart Campaigns: Now supporting buy one, get one free in addition to spend X, get Y promotions, Smart Campaigns automatically manage consumer targeting, discounts, and campaign limits within the Merchant Portal — dynamically adjusting in real time to reduce manual optimization. Pubbelly Sushi generated over $300,000 in sales and 4,500 orders over nine months, returning more than $4 for every $1 spent, with select locations seeing 20%+ net sales growth after adopting the latest version.

Now supporting buy one, get one free in addition to spend X, get Y promotions, Smart Campaigns automatically manage consumer targeting, discounts, and campaign limits within the Merchant Portal — dynamically adjusting in real time to reduce manual optimization. Pubbelly Sushi generated over $300,000 in sales and 4,500 orders over nine months, returning more than $4 for every $1 spent, with select locations seeing 20%+ net sales growth after adopting the latest version. Auto-bidding with Minimum ROAS: For CPG advertisers, Auto-bidding now supports a minimum return on ad spend target, using machine learning to optimize bids in real time. In testing, more than 95% of Auto-bidding campaigns exceeded the input minimum ROAS.*

To learn more and explore the new tools, visit DoorDash Ads.

*Results from test campaigns run on DoorDash in Feb 2026. Minimum ROAS targets configured by DoorDash based on historical performance analysis.