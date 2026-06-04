OpticOdds Powers Sports Betting Queries Inside Perplexity Computer, Bringing Institutional-Grade Market Data to Consumers Through AI

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpticOdds, the sports data infrastructure underneath nearly 200 sportsbooks worldwide, today announced the beginning of a limited beta rollout to power sports betting answers inside Perplexity Computer for Pro and Max subscribers, with full rollout to follow. It marks the first time this category of institutional-grade market data has been made available directly to consumers through an AI product with no separate OpticOdds subscription or setup required.

As part of this initial limited rollout, eligible Pro and Max subscribers can soon ask Perplexity Computer sports betting questions covering line movement, player props, injury impact, and market comparisons, and receive answers grounded in OpticOdds’ real-time data feed. The same low-latency infrastructure that sportsbooks, exchanges, and the major prediction markets rely on for their internal trading and risk operations is now reaching consumers through one of the most advanced AI products on the market, with OpticOdds’ functionality to process more than one million requests per second.

"For two decades, the commercial-grade data underneath real-time markets has lived inside professional trading desks. This is the first time that infrastructure reaches consumers directly," said Matt Restivo, SVP of Sports Data Services at Gambling.com Group. "AI is becoming the distribution layer for the data that real markets run on. Sports is one of the first places that's happening, and it won't be the last."

“OpticOdds has built the data layer that the most sophisticated sportsbooks rely on to price markets in real time, and that’s the same foundation we wanted behind every sports betting query inside Perplexity Computer,” said Jeff Grimes, Head of Live Event Product, Perplexity. “Accuracy is the foundation of Perplexity, and now any Pro or Max subscriber can ask about a player prop or track line movement across books in one conversation, with no separate OpticOdds subscription or setup required.”

When a user asks Perplexity Computer a sports betting question, the product calls the OpticOdds API in real time and returns an answer drawn directly from the live feed. The integration turns research that previously required multiple browser tabs, manual comparison, and specialist tools into a single natural-language conversation. A user can ask which NBA player props have moved most in the last hour, where the spread has shifted on a given NFL game, or which sportsbooks are still offering the over on a specific market, and get the answer in real time, drawn from the same data feed used by professional traders.

The Perplexity Computer integration is OpticOdds’ first consumer-facing deployment. In May 2026, OpticOdds became the first sports data company to ship a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for AI agents, releasing native support for Anthropic’s Claude. The Perplexity Computer integration takes a different path: OpticOdds is built directly into the product, so eligible Pro and Max subscribers get real-time sports market data the moment they ask, with no configuration or extra cost needed.

"Having seen platform shifts across operators - mobile, direct-to-consumer, live-video streaming and sports betting itself - the pattern is always the same: the companies that own the data and infrastructure layer outlast the companies that try to predict what comes next," Restivo said. "AI is the next platform and we’re at the forefront building for it."

The OpticOdds integration inside Perplexity Computer is rolling out beginning June 4, 2026.

About OpticOdds

OpticOdds is the sports data infrastructure powering sportsbooks, exchanges, prediction markets, daily fantasy operators, and trading firms worldwide. Founded in 2023, OpticOdds delivers real-time odds, markets, and game data from nearly 200 global sportsbooks through its API, Odds Screen, and Copilot sportsbook management platform. More than 100 operators run on the OpticOdds platform. OpticOdds is part of Gambling.com Group (Nasdaq: GAMB) Sports Data Services division. Learn more at opticodds.com.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the "Group") is a fast-growing technology company providing marketing and sports data services within the casino and sports betting ecosystem. The Group's marketing business publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, and Casinos.com, helping operators reach high intent audiences and acquire new customers in 19 national markets across more than ten languages. Through its Sports Data Services division, which includes OpticOdds, OddsJam, and Rotowire, the Group provides real-time odds infrastructure, sportsbook management technology, and fantasy sports data and content to operators, traders, and consumers worldwide.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI company that builds products and services on accurate AI. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to power the world's curiosity. They are the makers of the Perplexity answer engine, which draws from credible sources and deep research to answer questions with in-line citations, and the Comet Browser, the first AI-native web browser and harness for the powerful AI agent, the Comet Assistant. Perplexity is also the maker of Perplexity Computer, a massively multimodal orchestration of AI across tools, files, code creation, persistent memory and the open web. Each month, Perplexity answers more than 1.5 billion questions globally. Perplexity is available in the App Store and online at https://perplexity.com.