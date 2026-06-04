You.com Backs Weaver In New Joint Venture

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--You.com, the leading provider of web search infrastructure for AI, today announced it is backing a new AI-native systems integrator, Weaver, which launched through a joint venture with leading corporate development firm Tquila. Peter Grant, You.com's former Chief Revenue Officer, will lead the company as CEO.

According to MIT research, only 5% of enterprise AI projects deliver measurable value despite $30-40 billion in spending. To help close this gap, Weaver provides specialized engineers working alongside AI agents to move AI systems from pilots to production.

"I'm passionate about bringing AI to businesses without leaving humans behind," said Grant, who brings over 20 years of enterprise technology leadership including early roles at Salesforce UK and C3 AI. "The real challenge is deployment, and it's one of the largest opportunities in enterprise AI right now. Companies are buying AI but not enabling their people. There's a gap between what these platforms can do and what humans know they're capable of doing to drive business value. We're bridging that gap. We're taking a unique approach: each engineer manages at least 10 AI agents, every engagement is fixed-fee, and we only get paid when we deliver a new kind of ROI—what we call 'return on intelligence'—measurable business outcomes."

The joint venture pairs You.com's Web Search APIs with Tquila's track record building services for enterprise companies for platforms like Salesforce and ServiceNow. Weaver can work with any AI platform but uses You.com's APIs to ground systems in real-time search.

"Peter has been hard at work building this model, pairing our leading Web Search APIs and AI Search infrastructure with specialized implementation teams. Weaver lets us scale that approach with customers who need dedicated deployment support," said Alex Triplett, Chief Operating Officer at You.com, who will also serve on Weaver's board of directors. "Peter's track record in enterprise software makes him uniquely qualified to build this company."

About:

You.com: You.com builds the leading web search APIs for AI. Our APIs give AI agents real-time, citation-backed answers from the web, with the highest accuracy and freshest results. Search the web, extract clean content, and generate grounded answers for your AI agents and LLMs. Developers integrate in minutes. Enterprises deploy at scale. Every answer is grounded, sourced, and current. Learn more at you.com.

Weaver: Weaver is an AI-native services company and joint venture between You.com and Tquila. Weaver brings production AI to mid-market and enterprise businesses at fixed fee, with measurable ROI proven before build begins. Weaver’s 10:1 human-to-agent model delivers faster deployment at lower cost, wired into existing ERPs, CRMs, and data stacks. No human left behind. Learn more at goweaver.ai.

Tquila: Tquila is a venture builder fund founded and funded by services entrepreneurs to build and scale services companies. Since 1997, the firm has created over $1 billion in value through its build-operate-transfer model, establishing joint ventures and co-investments alongside platform leaders including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Databricks, Grok xAI, Google, and Microsoft Copilot. Learn more at tquila.com.