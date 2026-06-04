Conti Federal Awarded Contract at U.S. Military Academy West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, LLC, a leading federal construction and design-build firm, has been awarded a $4.3M cost reimbursable task order under the Rapid, Disaster, Infrastructure (RDI) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District to construct the West Point Swing Space in West Point, New York.

“This project requires a fast, collaborative approach to prepare academic swing space in advance of major renovations at Thayer Hall" said Pat Hogan, Vice President at Conti Federal Share

The mission of the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, founded in 1802, is to educate and develop the Corps of Cadets into commissioned leaders for the Army and nation. The project is part of an ongoing revitalization of educational facilities at West Point and will provide time-critical preparation of a swing space alternate facility for Cadet education during the major renovations at Thayer Hall. The scope includes the addition of classroom and administrative spaces to existing facilities across the campus to ensure uninterrupted instruction for Cadets.

“This project requires a fast, collaborative approach to prepare academic swing space in advance of major renovations at Thayer Hall," said Pat Hogan, Vice President at Conti Federal. "Conti Federal has extensive experience executing accelerated federal projects where schedule certainty is critical. We look forward to partnering with USACE Omaha District and West Point to deliver facilities that allow cadet instruction to continue without interruption.”

Conti Federal has a proven track record of executing accelerated delivery federal task orders requiring active Government collaboration to enable rapid decision-making. The company previously completed the Fort Bragg Barracks Restoration RDI task order in just 11 months, using alternate delivery methods, including Early Contractor Involvement, Integrated Project Delivery Teams, and Incidental Design.

Construction activities are expected to be completed by June 2027.

Conti Federal has employed alternate delivery methods for the rapid delivery of multiple projects. The company delivered the COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility (ACF) on the National Guard Base on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands using Incidental Design in just 22 days. Conti Federal also completed the Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC) with Early Contractor Involvement, resulting in $2.7M in savings for the Government.

For more information about Conti Federal’s project portfolio, visit www.contifederal.com.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and design-build company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.