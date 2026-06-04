Designed Wealth Management and Continuum Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring AI Client Intelligence to Canadian Advisors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuum, the AI-powered client intelligence platform for Canadian advisors, today announced a strategic partnership with Designed Wealth Management, the Canadian independent wealth management platform and investment dealer supporting more than 150 advisors. Under the agreement, Continuum becomes the preferred AI client intelligence system for the Designed Wealth Management advisor network.

Integrating Continuum into the Designed Wealth ecosystem is one step toward improving the advisor experience, helping reduce administrative work, better capture client interactions, and, with Mako Fintech, streamline account opening over time. Share

The partnership is rooted in a shared philosophy. Designed Wealth Management operates on a model of advisor independence, with no proprietary product quotas, no sales pressure, and open-architecture investment access. Continuum operates on a parallel conviction: the best way for advisors to grow is to deliver exceptional client service, and the technology around them should make that easier and more compliant.

“Integrating Continuum into the Designed Wealth ecosystem is one step toward improving the advisor experience, helping reduce administrative work, better capture client interactions, and, with Mako Fintech, streamline account opening over time,” said Michael Konopaski, Managing Director at Designed Securities.

Designed Wealth advisors will now have access to Continuum's full client intelligence system, including botless meeting capture across Zoom, Microsoft Teams, softphones, and in-person conversations on mobile; AI-generated client profiles and compliance-ready meeting summaries; automated follow-up tasks; and Pages, Continuum's interactive branded microsites that turn every advisor-client meeting into a polished, trackable deliverable. All data remains encrypted and stored on Canadian soil.

“Designed Wealth Management has built one of the most genuinely advisor-centric platforms in independent wealth, and that alignment is what made this partnership obvious from our first conversation,” said Alex Dashefsky, COO and Co-Founder of Continuum. “Their advisors are entrepreneurial, growth-minded, and looking for technology that respects how they actually run their practice. We're pleased to be working with Designed Wealth to bring AI-powered client intelligence tools to their advisor community, helping advisors deliver more personalized and efficient client experiences."

Designed Wealth Management is rolling out access to the Continuum platform across its advisor network beginning today, with onboarding sessions running on an ongoing basis.

About Continuum

Continuum (oncontinuum.com) is the AI system behind Canada's best advisors, combining botless meeting capture, smart client profiles, task automation, and Pages — interactive branded client deliverables — in a single desktop application. Headquartered in Toronto, Continuum is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, PIPEDA-compliant, and Canadian data resident. Learn more at oncontinuum.com.

About Designed Wealth Management

Designed Wealth Management is committed to empowering its network of financial advisors with the independence and resources necessary to build and manage thriving practices. With a focus on responsiveness and innovation, Designed helps advisors create truly tailored financial experiences for their clients.