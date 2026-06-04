NUBURU Expands Defense & Security Platform with Laser Arm Initiative Targeting the Fast-Growing Directed-Energy and Counter-UAS Markets

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU – the “Company”), the next-generation dual-use Defense & Security integrated platform company focused on non-kinetic effects and directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and defense mobility programs, software-orchestrated defense systems and advanced manufacturing, today announced the signing of a binding head of terms (the “Agreement”) with SunCubes S.r.l. (“SunCubes”), an Italian developer of laser-based wireless power transmission, beam-control, pointing, tracking and safety technologies.

The Agreement has been signed by NUBURU, Inc., with NUBURU intending to implement the definitive investment and industrial cooperation through Lyocon S.r.l. (“Lyocon”), its Italian laser-engineering and manufacturing subsidiary, as the designated NUBURU group entity. The structure reflects the core business logic of the transaction: the alliance is laser-focused, and Lyocon is intended to act as the laser factory and photonics center of excellence of the NUBURU group.

Under the Agreement, NUBURU intends to make, directly or through Lyocon as the designated NUBURU group entity, a staged strategic investment of up to €1.0 million in SunCubes. The contemplated investment is structured as advance payments toward a future SunCubes capital increase, consisting of an initial €250,000 advance payment upon execution of definitive agreements and an additional €750,000 advance payment following receipt of applicable Golden Power and export-control clearances. The advance payments are expected to convert into SunCubes corporate capital through a reserved capital increase, subject to the conditions set out in the definitive agreements.

The planned Lyocon-led alliance is designed to create a new Laser Arm capability within the NUBURU Defense & Security Platform. The business objective is to combine Lyocon’s laser-source technologies, laser manufacturing and photonics integration capabilities with SunCubes’ beam-control, tracking, and optical power-beaming technologies

Through this strategic partnership with SunCubes, Nuburu is set to introduce a multi-layered suite of laser-based innovations tailored for the drone and counter-UAV sectors. The collaboration will expand the company's non-lethal defense ecosystem by developing a lightweight, portable laser interdiction system deployable on both rifles and drone platforms, alongside a high-power, vehicle-mounted laser arm for extended-range missions. Beyond tactical defense, the partnership introduces pioneering laser power-beaming applications, including an in-air drone recharging technology designed to enable continuous flight operations for long-endurance missions, and a remote wireless charging system for surveillance equipment in off-grid critical infrastructure and advanced military positions. Furthermore, the joint initiative will deliver a highly resilient, laser-based communication system capable of securing real-time, high-capacity data transmission directly from the operational field. These combined capabilities position Nuburu to establish a comprehensive, laser-centric ecosystem spanning counter-UAV defense, tactical deterrence, long-range power beaming, advanced surveillance, critical asset protection, and secure data communications

Lyocon: The Laser Factory of the NUBURU Group

NUBURU completed the acquisition of Lyocon in January 2026 through Nuburu Subsidiary Inc., with SEC filings describing Lyocon as an Italian laser-engineering and photonics company specializing in advanced laser sources, precision optical systems and customized laser platforms.

Lyocon is expected to play a central role in NUBURU’s industrial strategy by providing the laser-source manufacturing, optical integration, laser-module development and system-engineering capabilities required to move from individual laser components toward integrated defense and security solutions. Within the SunCubes framework, Lyocon is expected to support laser-source integration, system validation, industrialization and potential assembly of Laser Arm systems for vehicle, mobile, fixed-site and dual-use applications.

The planned cooperation also supports NUBURU’s European industrial footprint. The Agreement contemplates a Milan R&D hub focused on optical engineering, beam-control development, laser-source integration via Lyocon, thermal management, AI-assisted engagement logic and system validation. Directed-energy systems may be industrialized at Italian facilities, including Lyocon in Vigevano and Tekne in Ortona, for Laser Arm assembly, vehicle-platform integration and EU/NATO-compliant export preparation.

Market Opportunity and Competitive Positioning

The Laser Arm initiative is designed to position NUBURU in a high-growth segment of the defense market where counter-drone, directed-energy and non-kinetic defense systems are moving from demonstration programs to deployment priorities. The planned Lyocon-led alliance is intended to combine laser-source manufacturing, beam-control integration, optical power transmission, safety architecture, tracking, thermal management and vehicle-ready deployment into a modular platform for counter-UAS, anti-drone defense, tactical mobility, expeditionary systems, secure optical power and critical-infrastructure protection.

Independent market estimates point to a rapidly expanding opportunity. MarketsandMarkets estimates the global anti-drone market will grow from $4.48 billion in 2025 to $14.51 billion by 2030, while IMARC estimates the broader directed-energy weapons market will reach $35.32 billion by 2034. The most directly relevant segment for the Laser Arm initiative — directed-energy counter-UAS — is estimated by Global Market Insights to grow from $1.6 billion in 2025 to $6.8 billion by 2035.

The competitive landscape includes major defense contractors and specialist directed-energy companies, but NUBURU believes the market remains in the early stages of industrialization. Rather than competing as a traditional air-defense prime, NUBURU intends to pursue a differentiated value-chain role through Lyocon: laser-source supply, laser integration, power-beaming, beam-control integration and vehicle-ready Laser Arm implementation. This positioning is designed to serve governments, defense primes, military-vehicle manufacturers, critical-infrastructure operators and allied-market system integrators seeking scalable, non-kinetic counter-drone capabilities. The signed Agreement supports this strategy by expressly targeting development and industrialization of vehicle-integrated Laser Arm systems, non-kinetic counter-UAS applications, secure optical power and related dual-use laser technologies.

Strategic Fit with NUBURU’s Defense & Security Platform

The Laser Arm initiative is expected to add a new directed-energy pillar to NUBURU’s Defense & Security Platform, reinforcing the Company’s broader strategy of combining hardware-enabled and software-orchestrated defense capabilities across multiple mission areas.

NUBURU’s recent Tekne transaction announcement described Tekne as part of the Company’s next-generation Defense & Security Platform and highlighted expected opportunities across defense mobility, electronic warfare and NATO-aligned markets. The planned SunCubes collaboration complements that trajectory by adding laser-source integration, beam control, optical power and non-kinetic counter-UAS capabilities through Lyocon.

The business objective is to create a platform architecture where Lyocon provides the laser foundation, SunCubes contributes beam-control and power-beaming technologies, and NUBURU coordinates the broader defense-market strategy, industrial partnerships, mobility integration and commercialization pathway.

Management Commentary

Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU, commented:

“The strategic value of this initiative goes far beyond the contemplated investment. Our objective is to strengthen Lyocon’s role as the laser factory of the NUBURU group and create a differentiated Laser Arm capability addressing some of the most important requirements emerging across defense, security and critical-infrastructure markets.”

“Counter-drone systems, directed-energy technologies and non-kinetic defense capabilities are rapidly moving from research programs to procurement priorities. Through Lyocon and our broader Defense & Security Platform, we believe NUBURU is building a unique combination of laser manufacturing, photonics integration, defense mobility, electronic warfare and software-enabled mission capabilities that can create significant long-term value.”

Paola Zanzola, Executive Director of Lyocon, commented:

“Lyocon was acquired to provide NUBURU with a scalable industrial laser platform. This initiative would further expand that role by combining our laser-source expertise with SunCubes’ beam-control, tracking and safety technologies to support next-generation directed-energy applications.”

“Our goal is to move from laser modules to integrated systems. The Laser Arm initiative gives Lyocon a clear pathway to become a key industrial engine for NUBURU’s defense and dual-use laser roadmap.”

Alberto Chiozzi, Founder and CEO of SunCubes, commented:

“SunCubes is focused on controlling optical power over distance, including laser-based wireless energy transmission, pointing and tracking, safety logic and optical power management. We believe the combination of SunCubes’ beam-control and wireless power transmission technologies with Lyocon’s laser manufacturing capabilities creates exciting opportunities across defense, industrial and critical-infrastructure sectors.”

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU, CEO of Nuburu Defense and Chairman of Lyocon, commented:

“Modern defense customers increasingly need layered, mobile and cost-effective counter-UAS solutions. The Laser Arm initiative supports NUBURU’s strategy of integrating photonics, mobility, electronic warfare and mission software into a scalable allied-market defense platform.”

Transaction Overview

Under the Agreement, NUBURU intends to make a staged strategic investment of up to €1.0 million in SunCubes, directly or through Lyocon as the designated NUBURU group entity. The contemplated investment is structured as advance payments toward a future capital increase of SunCubes.

The first tranche consists of a €250,000 advance payment expected to be made upon execution of the definitive long-form agreements. The second tranche consists of an additional €750,000 advance payment expected to be made following receipt of applicable Golden Power and export-control clearances. The full amount of the NUBURU advance payments is expected to convert into SunCubes corporate capital through a reserved capital increase, subject to the terms and conditions of the definitive agreements.

The Agreement contemplates definitive long forms covering, among other matters, an investment agreement, industrial and technological cooperation, distribution and commercialization arrangements, business plan alignment, governance rights and related capital increase documentation. The transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, Golden Power clearance, export-control and dual-use approvals, ITAR or similar compliance requirements where applicable, and other customary conditions.

About Nuburu, Inc

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) is the next-generation dual-use Defense and Security integrated platform company. NUBURU delivers advanced and deployable software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled protection for modern defense and security, critical infrastructure, and digital-resilience markets. NUBURU operates as an integrated platform of modular capabilities, each delivering standalone operational and financial value while collectively transforming into a comprehensive defense and security capability, which includes:

proprietary directed-energy and non-kinetic effects systems and products (laser dazzlers for sensor denial, soft-kill laser non-kinetic neutralization, counter-drone (aerial, land, sea, underwater) and counter-FPV systems, and future hard-kill directed-energy capabilities);

electronic warfare (including cyber and electromagnetic attack and protection activities (CEMA), jamming, spectrum dominance operations) and defense mobility programs;

operational resilience AI-assisted orchestrated and analytics software for unified command and control and software-as-a-service solutions; and

advanced manufacturing and deployable in-field mobile production and support.

NUBURU is focused on the commercial rollout of its leading products and systems and on creating significant value for shareholders and wider stakeholders. NUBURU aims to do so by continuing to further strengthen its business and converting its growing opportunity pipeline into contractual orders, sustained revenue growth and scaling throughout 2026 and over the longer term.

For more information, please visit our website www.nuburu.net and follow us on X https://x.com/nuburulasers.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced deployable solutions, systems and products for defense and security, critical-infrastructure and digital resilience markets, supporting NUBURU’s Defense & Security platform strategy.

For more information on our Acquisitions and Joint Ventures:

Orbit: www.orbitopenplatform.com – As a result of an approximate 22% ownership interest in Orbit in January 2026, NUBURU now holds a controlling position in Orbit and its board of directors, with 100% ownership of Orbit expected no later than 31 December 2026.

Orbit provides a software platform focused on operational resilience, risk intelligence, data integration, and decision support, enabling the coordination, monitoring, and governance of complex systems and assets. Orbit ensures operational continuity and command across dual use enterprise, defense, government and critical-infrastructure environments. Within the NUBURU Defense and Security Platform, Orbit serves as the central intelligence and command layer supporting sensor fusion, situational awareness, workflow orchestration, and auditability across both kinetic and non-kinetic components – bridging digital systems with physical operations.

Tekne S.p.A.: TEKNE S.p.A. | SPECIAL VEHICLES & ELECTRONICS - Tekne proudly serves a well-established global client base, including key national organizations such as government ministries, departments and agencies and other public sector entities, underlining Tekne’s vital role and top-level credibility and standing within the international defense sector. Since receiving NATO accreditation in 2017, Tekne has been a supplier to NATO member countries.

Maddox Defense Incorporated Joint Venture – NUBURU, through Nuburu Defense, executed a JV agreement with Maddox Defense Incorporated in March 2026. Maddox is a U.S.-based defense manufacturing company focused on advanced production capabilities supporting unmanned systems, mission-critical components, and defense modernization initiatives, serving U.S. defense and allied markets.

The JV, with majority ownership and strategic oversight by Nuburu Defense, is intended to develop and commercialize a modular, containerized, mobile additive manufacturing system (MAMC) designed to produce drone components, mission-critical structural parts, pods, and related defense systems.

About Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc. fully owns Lyocon S.r.l. (“Lyocon”), an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of high-power blue-laser systems for industrial applications. Home Page - Lyocon.

Lyocon operates as a fully consolidated operating subsidiary within the NUBURU group and represents the core industrial platform for NUBURU’s reactivated and expanded blue-laser business, while simultaneously positioning the technology for dual-use industrial and defense applications. Lyocon has expanded and enhanced NUBURU’s in-house engineering, assembly, testing, and demonstration capabilities for laser-based and directed-energy systems applicable to both defense and civilian security use cases.

About SunCubes S.r.l.

SunCubes S.r.l. is an Italian deep-tech company focused on laser-based wireless power transmission, optical power control, beam control, pointing and tracking, safety shut-off and optical power-beaming technologies. SunCubes develops the control layer of optical power, enabling laser energy to be pointed, tracked, managed and converted into reliable power for remote infrastructure, autonomous systems and partner-integrated applications.

SunCubes’ technology portfolio described in the Agreement includes safety systems for wireless laser energy transmission, pointing and tracking systems, beam-director guidance and motion control, sensor fusion, target acquisition, receiver-alignment logic, and software and firmware for the detection, identification, acquisition and tracking of static or moving targets. SunCubes’ background IP does not include ownership claims over laser sources, laser units, laser-generation technologies, high-power laser optics, optical modules or laser-source manufacturing technologies, reinforcing Lyocon’s expected role as NUBURU’s laser-source and laser-integration platform for the planned alliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, including statements regarding NUBURU’s Defense & Security Platform strategy; the expected benefits of the Agreement with SunCubes; NUBURU’s intention to designate Lyocon as the counterparty for the definitive investment and industrial cooperation documentation; the expected role of Lyocon as the laser factory, photonics center of excellence and laser-source integration platform of the NUBURU group; the planned development, validation, industrialization or commercialization of Laser Arm systems, directed-energy systems, counter-UAS applications, optical power transmission, remote recharge technologies and laser-based communications; market opportunities in directed energy, counter-UAS, critical-infrastructure protection and allied defense markets; potential industrialization in Italy; and the negotiation, execution and implementation of definitive agreements.

These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the ability of the parties to negotiate and execute definitive agreements; NUBURU’s ability to designate Lyocon or another subsidiary as the definitive counterparty; the ability to obtain Golden Power clearance, export-control clearance, dual-use authorizations, ITAR or similar regulatory approvals where applicable; the ability to develop, test, certify, industrialize and commercialize Laser Arm or other directed-energy systems; technology-integration risks; delays or failures in customer acceptance, procurement, deployment, invoicing or payment; inability to convert commercial opportunities or pipeline visibility into definitive orders, revenue or cash flow; competition from larger defense contractors and emerging technology companies; supply-chain, financing, regulatory and operational constraints; changes in applicable laws or regulations; inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments or partnerships; and other risks detailed in the Company’s SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.