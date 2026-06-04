Halstatt Real Estate Partners Acquires Cypress Run

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halstatt Real Estate Partners, a real estate private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Cypress Run, a multifamily community located in Orlando, Fla. The property was acquired in partnership with GoldOller Real Estate Investments, a long-standing Halstatt partner.

“Cypress Run represents an opportunity to acquire a well-maintained asset in one of Orlando’s fastest-growing corridors at an attractive basis,” said Steven Iannaccone, managing principal, Halstatt Real Estate Partners. Share

“Cypress Run represents an opportunity to acquire a well-maintained asset in one of Orlando’s fastest-growing corridors at an attractive basis,” said Steven Iannaccone, managing principal, Halstatt Real Estate Partners. “The property benefits from durable demand drivers, limited new supply within the submarket, and a business plan that allows us to thoughtfully enhance the community while further positioning the asset within its competitive set.”

Located in East Orlando, Cypress Run is near several of the region’s most significant long-term economic drivers, including Orlando International Airport’s ongoing $6 billion expansion and the 650-acre Lake Nona Medical City. The submarket has experienced limited new multifamily supply in recent years and continues to benefit from demand driven by the area’s growing healthcare, education, and service-oriented workforce. The partnership plans to implement a value-add renovation program focused primarily on interior upgrades, including new appliances, countertops, and updated finishes and fixtures.

This marks another investment between Halstatt and GoldOller, which manages more than 40,000 apartment units across 10 states and maintains a significant operational presence throughout Orlando. The firms have previously partnered on the SunMeadows Portfolio and the recent acquisition of Isles at East Millenia.

Halstatt Real Estate Partners invests in value-add and opportunistic real estate projects across Florida, Texas, and the Southeast, partnering with experienced sponsors to reposition assets and strengthen portfolio performance. In addition to its multifamily investments, Halstatt has been an early mover in the build-to-rent sector, with seven projects totaling more than 1,350 units across Florida, Texas, and Ohio.

About Halstatt Real Estate Partners

Halstatt Real Estate Partners (“HREP”) is a women-owned real estate private equity firm focused on middle-market rental housing investments across Florida, Texas, and the Southeast U.S. Since 2011, HREP has participated in the acquisition and development of more than $1.5 billion of real estate assets. Founded by the Sproul family and based in Naples, Florida, HREP is part of the broader Collier family legacy in Southwest Florida. HREP invests alongside a longstanding group of institutional limited partners, including charitable foundations and endowments, single and multi-family offices, and corporate pension plans. www.halstattrealestate.com