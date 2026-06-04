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C3 AI and Shell Expand Collaboration, Scaling Reliability AI Deployment Across Global Asset Operations

Multi-year agreement extends Shell’s AI-powered reliability program, incorporating agentic root cause analysis and diagnostic capabilities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI) today announced that Shell Information Technology International B.V. (“Shell”) is extending its long-standing collaboration with C3 AI across its global operations.

C3 AI has worked with Shell since 2018 to deploy and operate an enterprise-scale predictive maintenance program, monitoring more than 13,000 pieces of equipment. Under a new multi-year agreement, Shell will extend its deployment of C3 AI Reliability to enhance its operations, extending predictive maintenance capabilities beyond equipment anomaly detection. Further, Shell will introduce AI agent–based root cause analysis and remediation to drive further value across its asset operations.

“C3 AI is the leader in industrial AI, and this expanded partnership with Shell proves what’s possible when Enterprise AI is fully operationalized at global scale for predictive maintenance — reducing unplanned downtime and delivering hundreds of millions of dollars in economic value,” said Stephen Ehikian, President, C3 AI. “Shell has built mature AI predictive maintenance programs on our platform, and together we’re now pushing into agentic AI, advancing how this technology can further transform reliability, safety, efficiency, and operational performance.”

Shell’s expansive predictive maintenance program runs on C3 AI Reliability and the C3 Agentic AI Platform, deployed on Microsoft Azure.

“What Shell and C3 AI have built on Azure over the past several years is exactly what enterprise AI should look like — real applications, running in production, delivering measurable value at global scale,” said Sandy Gupta, VP GISV, Software Development Companies, Microsoft. “This deepened collaboration is a powerful proof point for what's possible when world-class AI applications meet trusted, secure cloud infrastructure.”

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise. Learn more at: www.c3.ai

Contacts

C3 AI Public Relations
Axicom
Mindy Nelson
830-214-4823
pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations
Amit Berry, C3 AI
ir@c3.ai

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C3.ai

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Contacts

C3 AI Public Relations
Axicom
Mindy Nelson
830-214-4823
pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations
Amit Berry, C3 AI
ir@c3.ai

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C3 AI on LinkedIn
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