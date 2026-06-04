Certerra Announces Acquisition of Paramount Consulting & Engineering

LAS VEGAS & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certerra, a leading provider of technology-enabled testing, inspection, and certification (“TIC”) services for critical infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of Paramount Consulting & Engineering, a provider of building envelope consulting, inspection, and specialized testing services in South Florida.

“Over the past 15 years, we've earned a reputation for technical rigor, longstanding client partnerships, & deep expertise in complex building envelope systems. We are excited to build on that legacy as part of Certerra." - Cesar Soto, Paramount Founder Share

This acquisition strengthens Certerra’s presence in the South Florida market, one of the most active and technically demanding building envelope markets in the U.S. driven by stringent durability and performance requirements. The addition of Paramount Consulting & Engineering expands Certerra’s capabilities across the built environment and reinforces its position as the partner of choice in materials engineering and the earth sciences.

For more than 15 years, Paramount Consulting & Engineering has delivered comprehensive building envelope solutions across the Greater Miami and South Florida markets, including glass and glazing inspection, waterproofing, forensic investigation, and special inspections. With a portfolio of 1,500+ active projects, Paramount Consulting & Engineering serves a diverse client base of developers, architects, general contractors, and property managers.

“The acquisition of Paramount Consulting & Engineering brings a highly specialized team with deep expertise in building envelope consulting, forensic engineering, and code-driven inspection services to our Southeast and Building Envelope Divisions," said Ed Lyon, CEO of Certerra. "Paramount Consulting & Engineering's technical depth and proven track record in South Florida position us as a full-lifecycle TIC provider, offering services from the ground up through the roof."

"Joining the Certerra platform is a natural next step for our team and a tremendous opportunity to bring our building envelope expertise to a national scale," said Cesar Soto, P.E., Founder of Paramount Consulting & Engineering. “Over the past 15 years, we have earned a reputation for technical rigor, longstanding client partnerships, and deep expertise in complex building envelope systems, and we are excited to build on that legacy as part of Certerra."

Womble Bond Dickinson, LLP, acts as legal advisor to Certerra. Cassel Salpeter & Co. provides advisory services, and J2 Advisory Group serves as legal advisor to Paramount Consulting & Engineering.

About Certerra

Certerra is a leading provider of technology-enabled testing, inspection, and certification (“TIC”) services in materials engineering and the earth sciences. Certerra helps assure the quality and advance innovation in the delivery of critical infrastructure—from the ground up. Since 2021, Certerra has unified over 20 businesses into a national platform that combines local expertise with specialized capabilities and scaled resources. With a team of 1,800+ engineers, technicians, and scientists across 65+ offices and laboratory facilities, Certerra is the partner of choice for infrastructure asset owners, contractors, design professionals, and manufacturers. Together with its clients, Certerra helps ensure that communities are built to last. Certerra is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners. For more information, please visit www.certerra.com.

About Paramount Consulting & Engineering

Paramount Consulting & Engineering is a leading provider of building envelope consulting, inspection, and specialized testing services, offering comprehensive solutions backed by more than 15 years of industry experience. Paramount provides a full suite of services, including consulting and design, glass and glazing inspection, waterproofing, forensic investigation, and special inspections, serving developers, architects, general contractors, and property managers across South Florida. For more information, please visit https://paramountce.com/.