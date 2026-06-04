Sterlington Advises Management Team of Dockwa on Strategic Growth Investment from PSG

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterlington advised the management team of Dockwa, an operating system built for the $57 billion marina economy, on executive compensation arrangements related to the company's recently announced strategic growth investment from PSG, a leading growth equity firm.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island, Dockwa serves nearly 4,000 marinas, including 97% of the top 95 U.S. harbors. The investment is intended to accelerate Dockwa's expansion from marina software platform into a full-stack operating system and intelligence layer, powering AI-native products for marina operators, insurers, OEMs, and institutional investors in the marine economy.

The deal extends Sterlington's track record in the marine industry, having previously advised the management team of Safe Harbor Marinas - the largest marina and superyacht servicing business in the United States - on its $5.65 billion sale to Blackstone Infrastructure.

Executive Compensation partner Jeremy L. Goldstein and M&A partner Christopher S. Harrison led the Sterlington team, with support from partners Michael Gilligan, Stuart Daroca, Kristy Fields, and Jake Ebers.