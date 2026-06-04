FreeCast Signs Via One Affiliates, Assist Wireless and enTouch Wireless for Utilizing FreeCast's PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast Inc. (Nasdaq: CAST), a digital streaming technology and media platform company, today announced that it has signed agreements involving subsidiaries of Via One, including Assist Wireless and enTouch Wireless, to utilize FreeCast’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) ecosystem for aggregated streaming media services and consumer entertainment distribution.

Via One Technologies, Assist Wireless, and enTouch Wireless collectively serve more than 385,000 mobile wireless customers through Lifeline, prepaid, and mobile service distribution channels across multiple U.S. markets. Assist and enTouch Wireless will now have their own branded video service for their customers powered by FreeCast.

Under the renewed relationship, the Via One-affiliated wireless platforms will leverage FreeCast’s streaming aggregation infrastructure, content management systems, consumer viewing interfaces, and monetization technologies designed to support branded streaming experiences across mobile devices and connected televisions.

FreeCast’s PaaS platform enables telecommunications operators, wireless providers, broadband companies, and infrastructure partners to deploy branded streaming media ecosystems without needing to build or maintain their own streaming technology stack. The platform integrates content aggregation, FAST channel distribution, subscription management, advertising technologies, and consumer engagement tools into a unified operating environment.

The agreement reflects FreeCast’s broader strategic focus on enabling wireless and telecommunications providers to expand consumer engagement through streaming entertainment, advertising monetization, and value-added media services delivered directly to mobile subscribers.

“Our platform initiatives continue to focus on helping telecommunications and wireless providers participate more directly in the evolving streaming media economy,” said William Mobley, CEO of FreeCast. “Mobile carriers already maintain direct consumer relationships, billing infrastructure, and device reach. We believe integrated streaming platforms represent a natural extension of those existing ecosystems.”

FreeCast’s PaaS infrastructure is designed to support deployment across smartphones, tablets, connected televisions, web browsers, and hybrid broadband environments while allowing partners to maintain their own branding, subscriber relationships, and advertising opportunities.

The company noted that the renewed relationship aligns with its continued emphasis on scalable distribution partnerships involving telecom, wireless, broadband, and infrastructure-focused operators.

About FreeCast

FreeCast is a digital media and streaming technology company providing content aggregation, streaming management platforms, advertising technology, and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions for consumers, enterprises, telecommunications providers, and media distributors. The company’s technology platform supports unified streaming experiences across live television, FAST channels, on-demand video, subscription services, and hybrid broadcast environments.

For more information, visit: https://corp.freecast.com

About Via One Technologies

Via One Technologies is a telecommunications, financial technology, and wireless distribution company supporting a broad network of consumer connectivity and communications services across the United States through multiple operating subsidiaries and dealer networks.

For more information, visit: https://viaoneservices.com/brands/

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