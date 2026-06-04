One NZ Sets New Telco Industry Benchmark with UiPath, Accelerating Enterprise Mobile Provisioning from Days to Minutes

AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in business orchestration and automation, today announced that One NZ has set a new benchmark for enterprise service delivery across ANZ using UiPath Maestro™— a cloud-native orchestration platform unifying automation, AI agents, and human interaction into streamlined, end-to-end business processes—to cut mobile provisioning times from ten days to under ten minutes.

"As AI adoption grows, the leading companies won't be those with the newest tech stacks—they'll be the organizations that move fastest with the technology they already have," said Ashley Boag, Chief Operating Officer, International Region, UiPath. Share

Implemented in just five weeks, the deployment proves that AI orchestration can transform legacy-heavy operations at scale without a costly infrastructure overhaul and signals a new standard for how telcos can deliver for enterprise customers.

One NZ set out to transform one of their most complex back-office workflows: enterprise mobile provisioning, built across multiple disconnected systems. Enterprise mobile provisioning spanned Salesforce, Oracle, and internal platforms, with fragmented handoffs and dependence on offshore intervention stretching order cycles to four or five days. Manual processes introduced delays, limiting visibility across the customer order journey, and creating compounding operational complexity that demanded a fundamentally different approach.

Rather than replacing an existing infrastructure for this workflow, One NZ selected UiPath Maestro to create a modern orchestration layer connecting those disconnected systems. AI agents now coordinate tasks across systems while software robots execute processes within applications, enabling near real-time provisioning for enterprise customers and significantly reducing operational complexity. The solution also delivers real-time visibility and control across legacy environments, enabling faster issue resolution, sharper frontline training, and a process that scales with significantly less operational effort.

“One NZ is pursuing an ambitious goal to become the most AI-enabled telco on the planet by using AI and automation to improve customer experiences, increase operational agility, and empower employees,” said Summer Collins, Chief AI and Business Services Director, One NZ.

“AI creates a connected intelligence layer across our business, enabling us to automate across our technology landscape and continuously improve how we serve our customers while maintaining the security, resilience, and scale our organization depends on. Our approach is AI-first, but human where it matters most. By embedding AI into the way we work, we can transform our organisation, increase efficiency, and unlock new opportunities, while giving our people more time to focus on the human moments that create the greatest value for our customers and communities,” Collins added.

“One NZ clearly demonstrates how complex enterprises are built on a combination of modern and legacy technology. UiPath Maestro is the orchestration layer that brings it all together, accelerating transformation without the complexity and pain of ripping out what is working for them or forcibly modernizing what is already there. One NZ’s focus on transformation reflects a broader shift across the telecommunications sector and other sectors. As AI adoption grows, the leading companies won't be those with the newest tech stacks—they'll be the organizations that move fastest with the technology they already have. One NZ is demonstrating what that looks like in practice, orchestrating end-to-end processes to deliver AI-driven outcomes at enterprise scale while keeping people at the center,” said Ashley Boag, Chief Operating Officer, International Region, UiPath.

Building on this deployment, One NZ is extending UiPath Maestro into additional business-critical areas — including finance, risk, fraud, and complex IT programs, as well as broader customer and operational workflows.

The momentum reflects a wider shift taking hold across the telecommunications sector: providers are moving beyond automating individual tasks to orchestrating entire business processes end-to-end, and UiPath Maestro is emerging as the platform layer that makes that transformation both practical and repeatable.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in agentic business orchestration and automation, trusted by organizations worldwide to transform enterprise complexity into intelligent, secure operations where AI agents reason, robots act, and people lead. Built for the modern enterprise and the world's most regulated industries, UiPath integrates automation, orchestration, AI, and testing into governed, scalable workflows—unlocking innovation at the speed of business while delivering the controls and compliance enterprise leaders demand. Visit www.uipath.com for more information.