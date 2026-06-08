Onterris Joins Greentown Labs to Advance Environmental Innovation and Commercialization

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onterris (NYSE: ONT) a global environmental solutions company solving complex challenges for planet and progress, today announced it has joined Greentown Labs, the world’s largest climatetech and energy startup incubator, as a Terawatt Partner.

"Joining Greentown Labs reflects our commitment to advancing solutions that help organizations navigate the intersection of environmental responsibility & economic growth." - Vijay Manthripragada, President & Chief Executive Officer of Onterris Share

The partnership connects Onterris with Greentown Labs' community of more than 250 startups developing technology and solutions across sectors, including energy, agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and climate resilience. Onterris will provide technical expertise, mentorship and commercialization support to help emerging technologies move from proof of concept to pilot deployment and real-world implementation.

"Evolving environmental challenges are requiring new approaches that combine scientific expertise, innovation and execution," said Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Onterris. "Joining Greentown Labs reflects our commitment to advancing solutions that help organizations navigate the intersection of environmental responsibility and economic growth. We're excited to collaborate with innovators developing the next generation of technologies that will create a more resilient future."

As a Terawatt Partner, the highest level of Greentown Labs partnership, Onterris will participate in programming, startup initiatives and technology-focused events designed to accelerate innovation and expand pathways to implementation. The company has already begun engaging with emerging technology companies within the Greentown Labs network and exploring opportunities to help validate and scale promising solutions.

"We’re excited to welcome Onterris to the Greentown Labs community. Their environmental expertise and commercialization experience will create valuable opportunities for startups working to scale impactful solutions," said Aisling Carlson, Chief Growth Officer of Greentown Labs.

Joining Greentown Labs further expands Onterris' innovation ecosystem and builds on decades of research, development and technology commercialization experience. The Company has a history of developing and scaling environmental technologies across water, air, soil and industrial applications. Through the partnership, Onterris will engage directly with startups developing solutions to critical challenges including water scarcity, resource efficiency, environmental monitoring, emerging contaminants and industrial sustainability.

Learn more about how Onterris helps advance science-driven environmental solutions at www.onterris.com/innovation.

About Onterris

Onterris is a global environmental solutions company partnering with organizations to solve complex challenges where environmental pressures, regulatory expectations and operational risks intersect. Guided by our mission to advance the way of life without compromising the integrity of our environment, we believe environmental responsibility and human progress are fundamentally connected. Our scientists, engineers, field teams and consultants apply systems thinking that unites science, data and practical expertise to deliver solutions that strengthen our clients’ resilience, mitigate risk and protect the air, water and soil that sustain communities, while uncovering responsible paths forward for planet and progress. For more information, visit www.onterris.com.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit accelerating climatetech innovation for the planet, people, and prosperity. As the world’s largest climatetech and energy startup incubator, Greentown catalyzes ecosystems to provide entrepreneurs mission-critical access to labs, equipment, customers, capital, talent, community, and resources for business and leadership growth. Greentown is home to more than 260 startups and has supported more than 700 since its founding in 2011; these startups, with a survival rate of 88 percent, have collectively created more than 16,600 jobs and raised more than $12.5B in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com.