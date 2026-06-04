Vida Health and Instacart Health Launch Partnership to Expand Access to Nutritious Food and Support Healthier Habits

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vida Health, a value-based, virtual cardiometabolic provider that enables patients to manage metabolic instability, today announced a partnership with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, to expand access to nutritious food for Vida members nationwide through the use of Instacart Health Fresh Funds, category-specific grocery stipends. The collaboration connects Vida's members directly to Instacart, with funds that enable a practical, accessible path to action on Vida’s nutrition advice.

The partnership reflects a shared conviction: that lasting health outcomes require more than clinical guidance alone. The collaboration is designed to close the gap between health advice and healthy food for Vida members. This includes those managing chronic cardiometabolic conditions, those in low-income or food-insecure communities, and those without easy access to traditional care settings.

Vida pairs clinical expertise with personalized nutrition support that reflects the realities of members' everyday lives. Its multidisciplinary team, including obesity medicine-certified physicians, registered dietitians, licensed therapists, and expert coaches, delivers personalized, whole-person care in both English and Spanish across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Vida's registered dietitians develop culturally sensitive nutritional guidelines and meal plans designed for accessibility, incorporating guidance across more than 25 cultural and ethnic backgrounds and accounting for practical constraints like budget and local store availability. This partnership empowers members to shop those recommendations from the retailers they already trust and local stores in their own communities, with the added convenience and independence of same-day delivery.

"Building healthier habits takes more than information; it requires thoughtful, culturally relevant guidance and access to good food. By partnering with Instacart, the guidance dietitians and coaches provide is now more immediately actionable for members to purchase groceries, making it easier for people to make impactful changes in their lives," said Amy Mushlin, Chief Clinical and Member Service Officer at Vida Health.

Instacart reaches more than 98% of U.S. households, including 95% of low-income and low-access areas commonly known as food deserts. This collaboration is particularly critical to supporting Vida members living in food deserts, rural communities, and underserved areas, many of whom face significant social barriers to traditional in-person care.

"At its core, Instacart is a platform built for access to nutritious food, and our Health tools – like Fresh Funds – allow us to connect food and health programs at scale,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Health at Instacart. “Through our partnership with Vida, members managing their cardiometabolic health can now receive Fresh Funds stipends to spend on Instacart to act on the expert guidance Vida’s care team provides. Helping turn trusted advice into action is what Instacart Health was built to do.”

The partnership is focused on member engagement and activation, connecting Vida's health programs to Instacart's online grocery network as a foundation for deeper integration over time. Future phases will enable Vida's registered dietitian-developed meal plans to be directly shoppable through Instacart, and will explore employer subsidization of food access as part of enterprise benefit offerings, building toward a model in which personalized nutrition support and grocery access are seamlessly connected components of cardiometabolic care.

The partnership reflects the beginning of a longer collaboration between two organizations whose missions point in the same direction: toward a future where where you live and whether you have easy access to a grocery store no longer determines whether you can eat well and get healthy.

About Vida Health

Vida Health is a value-based, virtual cardiometabolic care provider that matches members to the right level of care based on their metabolic instability. Its medication guidance system prioritizes lower-cost, high-value therapeutic alternatives across obesity, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, noncirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Vida serves members at all acuity levels, combining evidence-based prescribing with behavior change support and provider-led care. Vida's multidisciplinary team of obesity medicine-certified physicians, nurses, registered dietitians, expert coaches, and licensed therapists delivers a whole-person approach that improves outcomes while reducing avoidable healthcare costs. Vida serves members in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., offers services in both English and Spanish, and operates on a value-based pricing model that centers on measurable health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.Vida.com.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners – representing nearly 100,000 stores – to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.