AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Its Subsidiary

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. (Lincoln, NE) and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York (White Plains, NY). These insurance entities comprise the life/health operations of Ameritas Mutual Holding Company (all companies are collectively referred to as Ameritas). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “a-” (Excellent) of the group’s surplus notes (see below for details of the Long-Term IR). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Ameritas’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Ameritas’ risk-adjusted capitalization level is consistently in the strongest category, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and the company has appropriate financial flexibility and liquidity to support its operations. The overall portfolio is well-diversified with high credit quality. AM Best notes that Ameritas has stable but increasing allocations to rated alternatives and less-liquid private placement fixed-income securities, while maintaining a material but declining allocation to mortgage loans.

Ameritas has reported a trend of positive earnings on a GAAP basis in recent years, while statutory earnings have been somewhat more volatile, albeit generally positive over the long term. AM Best notes that statutory results have been impacted by one-time actuarial reserve adjustments over the past few years, with the bulk of the impacts resulting from modernization of actuarial systems. Ameritas continues to benefit from a diverse product portfolio covering life, annuity and accident and health insurance products on an individual and group basis.

Ameritas maintains a market-leading position in group dental and vision sales, while retaining a strong life and annuity competitive presence over recent years. Ameritas has demonstrated appropriate risk management capabilities, with the program tailored to encompass the wide range of products the company offers.

The following Long-Term IR has been affirmed with a stable outlook:

The Union Central Life Insurance Company (merged into Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., effective July 1, 2014) —

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $50 million 8.20% surplus notes, due 2026

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