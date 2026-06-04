NMDP Celebrates Public-Private Partnership with HRSA in Expanding Patient Access to Life-Saving Bone Marrow and Cord Blood Transplant

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NMDPSM, the nonprofit organization that operates the national registry of unrelated bone marrow donors and cord blood units through the federally-authorized C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program, and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), which oversees the Program, hosted today a celebratory event recognizing their public-private partnership expanding patient access to lifesaving bone marrow and cord blood transplants also known as blood stem cell transplants. The celebration highlighted the Program’s milestone of facilitating 150,000 blood stem cell transplants.

“HRSA, in partnership with Congress and NMDP, have been united by a common goal of giving American patients with life-threatening blood cancers and disorders a second chance at life,” said Thomas J. Engels, Administrator of HRSA. “A strong, modern network of young, healthy and committed donors is vital to doctors who rely on NMDP’s tightly synchronized coordinating center and efficient transplant process—enabling health practitioners to provide timely patient care. We are proud of the Program’s many achievements, including this historical milestone, and many more to come.”

The celebration recognized the patients, caregivers, blood stem cell donors, clinicians, researchers, couriers and public servants who have contributed to the Program’s impact.

“The C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program has been my lifeline for hope for my daughter, Aspen. From diagnosis and treatment, to meeting Aspen’s donor, Kelsey, last month, I cannot thank NMDP, Congress and HRSA enough for the patient and caregiver support this critical program has given us, especially to my child who received a second chance at life,” said Troy Peck of Rhode Island. “We stand proudly in support of this Program to ensure the next 150,000 patients can benefit from lifesaving transplant.”

Accelerating a patient-centric, end-to-end ecosystem saves lives

The Program provides the infrastructure necessary to find an unrelated donor match for patients who need a bone marrow or umbilical cord transplant to treat or cure blood cancers, like leukemia or diseases, like sickle cell disease. NMDP is one of the contractors, along with the Medical College of Wisconsin and public cord blood banks, contributing to the federally-authorized C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program. The Program and its contractors are responsible for managing the end-to-end transplant ecosystem that recruits donors to the national registry, manages the donor-matching database doctors search, tracks and publishes outcomes data, and supports patients, families, caregivers from diagnosis to transplant and recovery.

“The partnership between NMDP and HRSA is built on the shared commitment and responsibility where every day, we coordinate a uniquely complex process to help patients whose lives are transformed by this program,” said Amy Ronneberg, CEO of NMDP. “NMDP has spent nearly 40 years proving what's possible when policy and mission align. The Program is the infrastructure that keeps every future transplant within reach. Together, this enduring partnership has sustained a seamless, life-saving system, resulting in remarkable progress for patients.”

NMDP’s investment in research has improved access to transplants, increasing match rates for adult blood cancer patients from 50% five years ago to 99% today. As a result, in its first 33 years, the Program facilitated 100,000 transplants; since 2019, it has enabled nearly 50,000 more—demonstrating the scientific advancements, efficiency and systems modernization that have expanded access to transplant.

“We are in a moment of profound scientific advancement in the field of transplantation medicine. NMDP’s latest practice-changing research shows that 99% of adult patients with common blood cancers have a suitable donor match on the registry—something many thought impossible a decade ago,” said Steven Devine, M.D., chief medical officer, NMDP. “Together, this partnership has stewarded patient outcomes that have turned into critical clinical evidence overcoming barriers in the field of transplantation— accelerating further innovative research advancements for patients every day.”

Ronneberg added, “Together, 150,000 life-saving transplants have been made possible, reflecting not only how far we have come for patients, but what is possible when sustained public-private partnership turns innovation into access, outcomes, and second chances for Americans.”

About The C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program

The C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program’s role is to serve as the sole point of access: maintaining effective access for physicians to search over 43 million adult donors and over 760,000 cord blood units worldwide for their patients; recruiting more young, healthy, volunteer donors to join the registry; sharing information to enable recruitment of donated cord blood units; collecting transplant patient outcomes data and expanding long-term research to help patients live longer, healthier lives; and providing transplant information to the public. The Program is set to expire September 30, 2026. Reauthorization legislation in the House (H.R. 5160) and Senate (S. 4109) have broad bipartisan support.

About NMDP

At NMDP, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world's most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we're expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives. Learn more at nmdp.org.