PICTON Investments Launches Make the Shift Campaign to Advance the Conversation Around Modern Portfolio Construction

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Picton Mahoney Asset Management (“PICTON Investments”) today announced the launch of its 2026 brand campaign, Make the Shift, a bold new initiative designed to spark a broader conversation about modern portfolio construction and the role alternative investments can play in helping investors navigate an increasingly complex market environment.

At the heart of the campaign is a simple belief:

Repeating the same investment strategy isn't an investment strategy.

For decades, traditional stock-and-bond portfolios have been the industry default. While these approaches have served investors well in the past, today's market realities - including elevated volatility, persistent inflation, increasing concentration risk, and shifting stock-bond relationships - are challenging long-held assumptions about diversification and portfolio resilience.

Make the Shift encourages investors to think differently about how their portfolios are built and to have more meaningful conversations with their advisors about diversification, resilience, and the role stocks, bonds, and alternative investment strategies can play in helping achieve long-term financial goals.

"At PICTON, we believe investors deserve portfolios that reflect the realities of today's markets, not the assumptions of yesterday's," said Leisha Roche, Chief Marketing Officer at PICTON Investments. "Make the Shift is about challenging industry repetition and advancing the conversation around modern portfolio construction. It's not about abandoning what has worked in the past, it's about helping advisors and investors build portfolios that are better prepared for what's next."

The campaign uses parrots as a creative metaphor for the industry's tendency to repeat familiar approaches without always questioning whether they remain fit for purpose. The parrots' constant repetition of phrases such as "60/40" and "buy and hold" symbolizes inherited industry habits.

In contrast, the campaign's central character, Murph, PICTON’s bear mascot, represents a different mindset: deliberate, resilient, and prepared for a wide range of market environments. Murph embodies what PICTON calls the "Bear Mindset" - a philosophy rooted in preparation over prediction and resilience over reaction.

Importantly, Make the Shift is designed to support advisors and reinforces the value of professional advice by encouraging investors to engage in thoughtful discussions about portfolio construction and the evolving role of alternatives in a diversified portfolio.

The launch comes at a time when interest in alternative investments continues to grow. According to industry research, 88% of surveyed advisors plan to increase alternative allocations over the next two years1, while alternative assets under management globally have reached approximately $33 trillion2. Yet despite widespread institutional adoption, individual investor allocations to alternatives remain comparatively low.

PICTON believes this gap presents an opportunity for advisors to help clients build more resilient portfolios through broader diversification and access to additional sources of return.

The Make the Shift campaign will run across a broad mix of channels including TSN and Sportsnet, YouTube and streaming platforms, LinkedIn, Meta, Reddit, Flipboard, and digital office and elevator screens throughout Toronto's financial district.

The campaign is part of PICTON's ongoing mission to transform the way people invest by helping advisors move beyond traditional portfolio construction toward a more modern, diversified, and resilient approach.

For more information about the Make the Shift campaign, visit: https://www.pictoninvestments.com/en/make-the-shift

Watch the campaign spot here: https://youtu.be/K4ISXPlGx5Y?si=iW4yn2Q3E4lIV7Co

About PICTON Investments

PICTON Investments is a Canadian investment firm with $17.8 billion in assets under management (as at April 30, 2026), recognized for pioneering alternative investment strategies that challenge traditional thinking. Since 2004, we have been helping advisors and investors rethink portfolio construction – moving away from traditional models toward more resilient, diversified solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in quantitative research, fundamental analysis, and authentic hedging strategies, we champion a modern approach designed to deliver more consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Our philosophy is to “Build from the Bear Up,” embracing a bear mindset of resiliency, adaptability, and strength to provide Canadians with greater certainty.

For additional information, please visit www.pictoninvestments.com.

1 https://www.caisgroup.com/our-company/press/fourth-annual-cais-mercer-survey-shows-alts-moving-from-niche-to-norm

2 https://www.jpmorgan.com/insights/global-research/investing/alternative-investments