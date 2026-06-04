Palantir and Kirkland & Ellis Partner to Transform Private Equity Fundraising with Exclusive AI-Powered Fund Enterprise Platform

MIAMI & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Kirkland & Ellis today announced the launch of a proprietary enterprise platform designed to transform private equity fundraising. The platform is part of a multiyear partnership expansion to deliver together custom solutions tailored to the needs of Kirkland’s clients by leveraging Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). The fund formation engine will enable Kirkland to securely scale its institutional knowledge and judgment, streamline complex legal workflows and more efficiently support fund formation clients and their investors across the entire private equity fundraising lifecycle.

Kirkland is widely recognized as a market leader in legal services for private equity and other investment funds, having supported nearly $500 billion in capital raised or targeted for clients in 2025 alone. Through its work with Palantir, Kirkland is building a new operating model for legal services: one that centralizes and compounds the expertise of its most senior lawyers, embeds that expertise across workflows and makes it available at scale across more than 1,000 lawyers supporting its Investment Funds Group.

Unlike off-the-shelf legal AI tools, this platform is built around Kirkland’s own institutional knowledge, workflows, tradecraft, and judgment. Kirkland partnered with Palantir for its ontological expertise to build the connective tissue across the fundraising lifecycle, linking funds, market technology, obligations and transaction history into a single operational system. This allows knowledge that has historically lived across a vast number of attorneys, documents and spreadsheets to be structured and applied directly in the flow of execution, improving transparency, speed, consistency, and decision-making.

“Private equity fundraising has become significantly more complex, requiring fund managers to manage enormous volumes of information, transaction history and investor-specific requirements across global commercial and legal frameworks,” said Erica Berthou, Partner and Global Executive Committee Member at Kirkland & Ellis. “We are building this revolutionary fund formation engine to help clients navigate that complexity more efficiently across the full lifecycle of a fundraise and beyond. By combining Kirkland’s market-leading funds expertise with Palantir’s technology infrastructure, we will deliver better value and outcomes in addressing the evolving needs of both GPs and LPs by bringing to bear our most senior judgment and our extensive knowledge base.”

The platform is designed to support end-to-end private funds workflows, from fund documentation and investor solutions to side letter drafting, obligation tracking, closing commitments and ongoing compliance. Every step in the process is informed by Kirkland’s institutional memory, market data and decades of knowledge, without the latency inherent in old methods for tapping these sources.

“Kirkland is defining what the next generation of professional services will look like,” said Ryan Taylor, Chief Legal Officer of Palantir. “Together, we are disrupting the global fundraising market and advancing a broader vision for its future — an enterprise operating system that compounds every transaction relationship, decision and obligation into a continuously improving platform.”

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at palantir.com.

About Kirkland & Ellis

With a global platform of approximately 4,000 lawyers in 23 cities across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Kirkland & Ellis provides elite legal advice and a relentless commitment to client service. Kirkland is a market leader in each of its core practice areas including private equity, M&A and other complex corporate transactions; investment fund formation and alternative asset management; restructurings; high-stakes commercial and intellectual property litigation; and government, regulatory and internal investigations. To learn more, please visit www.kirkland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the transaction details or structure, the terms of any contracts, and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms’ reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.