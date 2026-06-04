BZI to Celebrate Its Multi-Year Sponsorship Partnership at the 40th Annual Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremonies, to be held on June 5, 2026 in Cedar City

KANARRAVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BZI® (bzi.com), a top steel and construction company nationally recognized for transformative innovations in its industries, announced today, the company will celebrate its multi-year sponsorship partnership at the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games at the June 5, 2026 opening ceremonies, marking the events’ 40th year. The primary and signature sporting events will take place from June 5 to June 27 in Cedar City, Utah.

Megan Lamb, BZI’s Community Contributions Program Manager, has a special connection to the Games in that she participated in the first annual event, as a flag holder in the opening ceremonies parade in 1986. Lamb will now be joining the sponsors parade this Friday at the opening ceremonies 40 years later.

“It’s a special opportunity that through BZI’s sponsorship and support of this very important community event, I can continue my participation decades later,” said Lamb, BZI’s Community Contributions Manager. “I’m still carrying the flag for the Utah Summer Games, but in a more impactful way, standing alongside all of us at BZI, who believe in the mission of this organization and its positive role in encouraging a healthy community – economically and for its citizens.”

The Utah Summer Games is a sporting festival in Cedar City, Utah, functioning as the official ‘State Games’ for the state of Utah. Founded in 1986, the organization strives to create an atmosphere of competition that invokes the traditions of the Olympic Games, creating a sense of community and connection that can only be found through sports. As a program of Southern Utah University, the Utah Summer Games strives to do three unique things – 1) promote educational opportunity through higher education, 2) encourage healthy lifestyles through active participation in athletic endeavors, and 3) provide economic development to Cedar City, Iron County, and the state of Utah through sports tourism. All its decisions, whether in program offerings or strategic partnerships, find their roots in uplifting those goals.

Through the partnership, BZI will support the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games while also serve as the title partner of an SUU event associated with the Special Olympics Utah Summer Games at Southern Utah University. BZI and its team members will provide volunteer support for the Games.

“Having such a fantastic community leader like BZI as a partner truly improves the experiences for our competitors and attendees of the Games,” said Jon Oglesby, Executive Director of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. “We are incredibly grateful and honored to have BZI’s support, as well as the celebration it brings for our friends with Special Olympics Utah during their time on campus. We are grateful to have BZI join us in making Utah a better place to live, to work, and to play.”

“Supporting the Utah Summer Games is very meaningful to our organization,” said Spencer Douglas, Chief Marketing Officer of BZI. “Our purpose is to create high-value opportunities and thriving communities. The Utah Summer Games fits this purpose well in its mission, and we look forward to the impactful growth and development that our contribution will support.”

Through its partners and programming, the Utah Summer Games strives to connect athletes of all abilities and ages from around the Intermountain West and Southwest United States. Once connected, the organization strives to present a first-of-class experience that fosters lifelong connection between participants and Southern Utah University, Cedar City, and the state of Utah.

The BZI-sponsored Special Olympics Utah Summer Games at SUU showcased the best of the Cedar City community and Southern Utah University. The event welcomed hundreds of athletes with intellectual disabilities from around the state who participated in the Special Olympics Utah Summer Games that took place on the SUU campus, Eccles Stadium, at the end of May.

Organizers commented on their social media: "Special Olympics Utah embodies the very best of our community; perseverance, mentorship, and the joy of shared achievement,” said Jon Oglesby, Executive Director of Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. “We are honored to provide a home where these competitors can realize their potential and inspire us all."

ABOUT BZI

Considered one of the top steel and construction organizations, the BZI® group of companies headquartered in Kanarraville, Utah, operates through three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries, LLC is responsible for steel erection, while BZI Steel, LLC specializes in steel fabrication. InnovaTech®, LLC specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing innovative construction equipment and processes to enhance efficiency and safety on the job.

The company continues to receive numerous industry awards and accolades for its exceptional performance and contributions to its industries. The company has been the recipient of:

USA TODAY 2026 Top Workplaces Leadership Award to CEO James Barlow

USA TODAY 2026 #1 Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers

USA TODAY 2026 #7 Top Workplaces for companies 500-999

Seven Top Workplaces Excellence in Culture awards in 2026

Top Workplaces 2026 Construction industry Award

BZI’s President Thomas Harker honored in 2026 Utah Business Forty Under 40

BZI named No. 6 in ENR’s List of Top 20 Steel Companies

The Salt Lake Tribune named BZI No.3 Utah Top Workplaces 2025 for Large Businesses

BZI ® ’s affiliate InnovaTech ® -- First place in the 2025 Utah Business Innovation Awards in the Industrial Manufacturing category

’s affiliate InnovaTech -- First place in the 2025 Utah Business Innovation Awards in the Industrial Manufacturing category No. 1 Construction Top Workplaces

Inc. Best in Business 2024 for Construction: BZI Innovation Park

USA Today's Top Workplaces (Second year – Ranked No. 11 in the nation for midsize companies in 2025)

Utah Business Fast 50 (No. 12 ranking)

Top Workplaces Construction Industry Award

Salt Lake City Tribune Top Workplaces for two years (No. 5 ranking in 2024)

One Utah Summit "Rural Rockstar" Award presented by Utah Governor Cox

Best Employer by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

CEO of the Year 2025 Award – Utah Business

Trade Partner in Safety Excellence (Layton Construction)

BZI is a proud member of and accredited by AISC, an organization that has recognized BZI with its top safety award, the "Erector Award of Honor” multiple times. CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and Inc. Leadership Forum and is a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. Jakob Harker, President of InnovaTech, is a proud member of the Fast Company Executive Board, an organization of select senior executives, founders, business owners, and industry experts who are defining the future of business.

BZI’s mission is to revolutionize the steel construction industry through innovation and team performance, while accelerating project delivery and setting new standards in safety and efficiency.

BZI is completing and executing major construction projects across the United States and is recognized as a leading provider of innovative construction solutions nationwide. Its reputation for excellent client and operational performance is attracting premier companies from around the world. These organizations are building with BZI as a trade partner and bringing new economic opportunities across the U.S. through the many BZI projects. Top customer industries include data centers, e-commerce retail, manufacturing facilities for batteries, aerospace, microchips, electric vehicles and food and beverage.

For more information about BZI, visit bzi.com, email office@bzi.com, or call 888.509.2280.