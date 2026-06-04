Pizza Nova Named the Official Pizza of Rogers Stadium in Toronto

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pizza Nova has been named the Official Pizza of Rogers Stadium, the Live Nation-operated outdoor concert venue at YZD in North York, bringing its signature quality and authentic offerings to one of Toronto’s most exciting live entertainment destinations. The partnership officially launched with Bruno Mars's opening performances.

Born from a shared belief in the power of unforgettable experiences, the partnership reflects Pizza Nova’s commitment to bringing people together over great food and memorable moments. Much like live music, pizza has a way of connecting people, creating shared experiences that stay with fans.

“We believe great experiences deserve great food,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “Live music brings people together in a powerful way, and we saw an opportunity to elevate what fans can expect when attending a show at Rogers Stadium. We’re proud to bring our authentic pizza experience to one of Toronto’s premier entertainment venues.”

As the Official Pizza of Rogers Stadium, Pizza Nova will serve slices and dips from two dedicated concession locations throughout the venue. The partnership builds on Pizza Nova’s longstanding reputation for quality, strong brand recognition and deep roots in the Greater Toronto Area.

Located in North York, Rogers Stadium is a 50,000-capacity open-air music venue and the Greater Toronto Area’s largest purpose-built music venue, hosting some of the world’s biggest touring acts. Upcoming performances include Luke Combs, Post Malone, Noah Kahan, BTS and AC/DC.

As Rogers Stadium welcomes tens of thousands of music fans throughout the concert season, Pizza Nova will be part of the live music experience for concertgoers across the GTA.

For more information, visit www.pizzanova.com.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. The company is known for its fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches and chicken wings. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.