Engine Launches Omni Lodging Booking API; Trimble Set to Embed Technology Across Transportation Products as First Adopter

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engine, the travel and spend management platform, today announced the launch of Omni Powered by Engine, which allows companies to integrate Engine's world-class hotel booking experience into a website or app. Omni is a developer-friendly hotel booking API powered by the same technology, reliability, and speed that Engine is built on, all for free. With Omni, companies can integrate Engine’s extensive hotel network and booking capabilities to their own platform, without having to build supplier connectivity, payment infrastructure, search capabilities, compliance systems, or traveler support from scratch.

Trimble, a global industrial technology company, is collaborating with Engine to integrate Omni directly into Trimble Places, a commercial location database including amenity information, wait times and more. Trimble Places connects drivers to over 6 million commercial vehicle locations globally including fuel stops and warehouses.

Omni will also be integrated into Trimble Road Call, a full-serve vehicle breakdown module within Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance™ solution, and Trimble CoPilot, a commercial-grade, turn-by-turn GPS navigation solution designed for commercial fleets.

Together, these solutions serve nearly 800,000 customers across North America. By integrating Omni into its transportation products, Trimble will provide truck drivers seamless access to hotel booking inside the tools they already rely on, at the moments they need it most.

"We created Omni to be a developer-friendly infrastructure that empowers our partners to integrate seamless hotel booking right into their existing platform," said Elia Wallen, CEO of Engine. "We’re excited to have Trimble as an early collaborator. For customers who live and work on the road, lodging isn't a nice-to-have, it's a core part of the experience. We built Omni to handle the heavy lifting so companies like Trimble can deliver that booking experience without building it themselves."

Engine has over a decade of travel experience and is already trusted by over 1 million travelers and 30,000 businesses. Omni delivers seamless access to over one million properties worldwide, backed by sub-second search performance, real-time rates, integrated payments, and 24/7 traveler support. With Omni powered by Engine, partners get all the capabilities with none of the operational overhead. The integration platform includes clean API documentation, no volume minimums, and a full sandbox environment.

Core differentiators include a quick-start integration path, AI-powered content enrichment, personalization, payment flexibility, and infrastructure that scales from a first booking to millions.

“At Trimble, our mission is to transform the way the world works, which includes providing drivers with the essential tools they need to succeed on the road,” said Seth Handler, director, partnerships and channel sales at Trimble. “By integrating Omni by Engine into Trimble solutions, we’re removing friction from one of the most critical aspects of a driver’s day: finding a safe and reliable place to rest. This collaboration allows us to deliver real-time hotel booking capabilities directly within our ecosystem, enhancing the driver experience without requiring them to leave the platforms they already trust.”

“For the millions of professionals who spend their working lives on the road, access to convenient, affordable, and reliable lodging is one of the most practical ways a technology platform can improve their experience,” said Wallen. “For companies like Trimble, Omni can create a new product capability that deepens the value they deliver to customers and strengthens the role their platform plays in those customers' daily operations.”

Omni powered by Engine is available now. Developers and organizations can visit omni.engine.com to learn more, explore documentation, and contact Engine to discuss opportunities.

The Omni integration with Trimble Places is currently available in North America. The integrations with Trimble CoPilot® in-cab navigation solution and Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance are expected to be available for customers in North America in the near future.

About Engine

Engine is a modern business and group travel platform trusted by over one million travelers. Engine saves businesses time and money through an extensive travel network that connects to nearly every hotel, airline, and car rental company in the U.S. It offers single invoice billing, the flexibility to modify or cancel trips without incurring additional fees, and a unified view of all company travel and spend. Customers rely on Engine to not only make travel easier to manage but also to make it enjoyable for everyone involved. Additionally, Engine helps coordinate room blocks for corporate offsites, sports teams, weddings, family reunions and more to help people get together in person. The company is backed by Telescope Partners, Blackstone, Elefund, and Permira. Learn more at engine.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com.