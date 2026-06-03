Massive Bio and Optellum Collaborate to Accelerate Clinical Trial Access for Early-Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, a global leader in AI-driven precision oncology and clinical trial matching operating across 17+ countries, and Optellum, the leader in AI-enabled lung cancer diagnosis and the developer of the world’s first FDA-cleared clinical decision support software for early-stage lung cancer, today announced a collaboration to bridge early lung cancer detection with clinical trial access for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

For the first time, we can close the loop between a high-risk CT finding and a relevant clinical trial referral - in real time, and at scale. NSCLC patients flagged by Optellum’s LCP AI are some of the most time-sensitive candidates for clinical research Share

The collaboration represents a first-of-its-kind integration of Optellum’s clinically validated Lung Cancer Prediction (LCP) AI, which helps clinicians to surface high-risk lung nodule patients - with Massive Bio’s AI-powered clinical trial matching platform, which matches patients to active clinical trials and delivers actionable, physician-targeted reports. Together, the two companies aim to ensure that patients identified at high risk during routine imaging are not only diagnosed earlier but are promptly considered for clinical trials that could expand their treatment options.

From Early Detection to Trial Access - Without Delay

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. While early-stage detection dramatically improves outcomes - five-year survival rates rise from 9% at late-stage diagnosis to 64% when caught early - most patients who are flagged at high risk still never reach clinical trials. The gap between a high-risk imaging finding and an active trial referral remains one of the most consequential missed opportunities in oncology.

“For the first time, we can close the loop between a high-risk CT finding and a relevant clinical trial referral - in real time, and at scale. NSCLC patients flagged by Optellum’s LCP AI are some of the most time-sensitive candidates for clinical research: they’ve been identified early, before the window for curative-intent options closes. Our collaboration ensures that their physicians receive the right trial information, in the right geography, at exactly the right moment in the care journey.”

- Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, MSEd, FACP, Chief Medical AI Officer, Massive Bio

Under this collaboration, Optellum’s AI platform automatically analyzes reported radiology findings and CT cases to help clinicians to surface high-risk lung cancer patients - specifically those flagged at elevated risk before a formal diagnosis is confirmed. These de-identified patient signals are then processed by Massive Bio’s AI platform, which matches patient profiles to geographically accessible, active NSCLC clinical trials and delivers actionable reports directly to treating physicians.

The result is a seamless, privacy-assured workflow that connects early detection with trial access, keeping patient review, referral and trial participation under the control of treating physicians and participating sites, without requiring sites, patients or physicians to navigate the process independently.

“Clinical trials have long been underpowered because patient identification and referral happen too late - or not at all. Optellum’s AI already finds high-risk patients before diagnosis is confirmed. What we’re building with Optellum is the infrastructure to convert that early signal into real trial access. This is the kind of collaboration that moves the needle not just for individual patients, but for the pace of lung cancer research itself.”

- Toygun Rauf Onaran, Chief Financial Officer, Massive Bio

“Early detection and diagnosis only deliver on their promise when they open doors to the best available care. By connecting Optellum's ability to flag high-risk patients before a formal diagnosis is confirmed to Massive Bio's trial matching platform, we are ensuring those patients are promptly considered for active clinical trials, bringing better-qualified candidates into the research that will shape the future of lung cancer care."

- Johnathan Watkins, PhD, CEO of Optellum

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A recipient of the DiMe Seal, the Digital Medicine Society’s independent quality certification covering clinical evidence, privacy, security, and usability, Massive Bio is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, connecting its platform to more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation. For more information, visit www.massivebio.com.

About Optellum

Optellum is a commercial-stage AI healthcare company dedicated to revolutionizing early diagnosis and treatment of lung disease, starting with one of the deadliest, lung cancer. Optellum's flagship product, Virtual Nodule Clinic (VNC) with Lung Cancer Prediction AI (LCP), is the world's first FDA-cleared and reimbursed software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) solution for AI-powered lung cancer prioritization and diagnostic support. Clinicians trust the Optellum solution to aid them in making the most appropriate life-saving treatment decisions for their patients. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, Optellum's solution accelerates the diagnostic care pathway by enabling early patient identification, enhancing prioritization, and improving clinicians' efficiency, reducing time to guideline-recommended treatment. Optellum VNC is FDA cleared, CE-MDR marked, TGA approved, and UKCA marked with CMS reimbursement of $650 under CPT codes, 0721T and 0722T.Optellum is headquartered in Oxford, UK, and has an office in Houston, Texas, US. For the latest information, visit www.optellum.com.