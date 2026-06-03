Fasanara Capital Launches Investment Platform for Ferrari-backed Lending

LONDON & LOS ANGELES & MODENA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fasanara Capital today announces the launch of Fasanara Ferrari Lending Platform, a pioneering partnership dedicated to financing loans backed by Ferrari automobiles, alongside the Fasanara Ferrari Strategy: Owner’s Circle, a new investment strategy targeting attractive risk/return opportunities while offering investors privileged access to one of the world's most iconic luxury ecosystems.

The platform originates and manages loans secured by Ferrari cars, a highly admired, sophisticated and culturally significant asset class. It combines Fasanara's institutional credit expertise with deep Ferrari market knowledge to create a differentiated private credit opportunity at the intersection of luxury assets, alternative lending, and automotive heritage. The platform is supported by a secured lending model and complemented by an active value-creation programme in selected Ferrari cars.

Seed capital is expected to come from two existing Fasanara strategies – the ONE Fasanara Multi-Strategy (F-ONE) and the Fasanara Sports Lending Strategy. These strategies reflect Fasanara's broader conviction in multi-strategy asset-backed private credit and highly specialised lending markets where proprietary origination and collateral expertise can generate differentiated risk-adjusted returns.

At the heart of this initiative is a strategic partnership with Mattioli Automotive Group, a full-service automotive group led by Giacomo Mattioli in California. Mattioli Automotive Group’s integrated operations span the full Ferrari ownership lifecycle across an exceptional portfolio of assets including three dealerships – Ferrari Beverly Hills, Ferrari Westlake, and Ferrari Pasadena – and two dedicated service centres in Ferrari Beverly Hills Service Center and Ferrari Los Angeles Service Center.

Mattioli Automotive Group also comprises factory-backed multi-championship award-winning racing team Scuderia Corsa, and Bacchelli & Villa, one of the world's most respected Ferrari restoration specialists, based in Modena at the heart of Ferrari's heritage. Together, these business units deliver a rare combination of Ferrari heritage, deep collector relationships, restoration excellence, and unrivalled access to the global Ferrari community that few organisations can match.

Scuderia Corsa, Mattioli Automotive Group's multi-championship-winning racing team, offers clients a high-value suite of motorsport services. This spans race car preparation, programme management and track day experiences, all of which generate significant revenue whilst deepening engagement across the Ferrari ownership community.

Francesco Filia, CEO of Fasanara Capital said: “This is a first-of-its-kind platform. We are combining institutional private credit with one of the most emotionally powerful and resilient luxury asset classes in the world. Ferrari is not simply a car. It is heritage, scarcity, performance, design, and identity. Fasanara Ferrari Lending allows us to finance that ecosystem in a disciplined, collateralised, and scalable way.”

“The opportunity is to bring together three worlds that rarely meet in a single institutional product: secured private credit, active Ferrari asset management, and access to the Ferrari lifestyle,” added Filia. “For investors, this is both a decorrelated financial allocation and a gateway into a community defined by passion, excellence, and legacy."

Through the associated Owner's Circle, investors are invited into a curated lifestyle programme built around the global Ferrari community. Members will enjoy privileged access to Ferrari-focused experiences across the globe from private dinners and scenic drives to collector gatherings and concours events, offering moments normally reserved for the innermost circle of Ferrari owners and collectors.

The Owner's Circle is founded on a powerful premise that investors seek both financial returns and an association with excellence, culture, and scarcity. The strategy offers investors a genuine sense of participation in a world historically accessible only to a narrow circle of collectors and insiders.

Giacomo Mattioli, Founder of Mattioli Automotive Group, commented: "Ferrari has always represented more than performance: it represents beauty, legacy, Italian excellence, and the power of community. Through this partnership with Fasanara, we are creating an institutional platform that supports Ferrari owners with flexible financing while offering investors a rare way to participate in the Ferrari ecosystem.”

Enzo Mattioli Ferrari, CEO of Bacchelli & Villa, President of Cavallino Classic, and Ambassador of the Fasanara Ferrari initiative, said: "The Ferrari collectors' ecosystem is built on passion, memory, and authenticity. This platform is designed to celebrate that heritage while opening a new chapter for investors who want to be part of something truly distinctive."

The Fasanara Ferrari Lending Platform sits at the convergence of several powerful trends: the growth of private credit, the institutionalisation of luxury collectibles, and the globalisation of Ferrari ownership. Ferrari cars occupy a unique place in the collector universe combining scarcity, brand power, mechanical artistry, and cultural permanence.

All of these qualities create a compelling foundation for a secured lending strategy where the collateral is iconic. Fasanara believes this platform can become a category-defining model for luxury asset-backed finance, offering exposure to an underpenetrated niche with strong brand affinity and a powerful experiential dimension.

The Fasanara Ferrari Lending Platform is not simply another private credit product. It is Ferrari-backed lending. Institutionalised. Curated. Elevated.

About Fasanara Capital

Fasanara Capital is a London-based investment manager specialising in avant-garde alternative credit, digital credit and digital assets, and systematic investment strategies. The firm focuses on differentiated opportunities across specialist credit and digital markets, combining institutional investment discipline with technology, data, proprietary origination, and innovative structuring.

For more information: www.fasanara.com

About Mattioli Automotive Group

Mattioli Automotive Group is California's most established Ferrari specialist group and the largest Ferrari dealership network globally, led by Giacomo Mattioli and headquartered in Beverly Hills.

Underpinning the group is an unrivalled origination capability built on decades of relationships with Ferrari owners, collectors, and enthusiasts worldwide. Combined with cross-functional expertise across acquisition, brokerage, restoration, servicing, and collector concierge – and uniquely anchored by Bacchelli & Villa's direct proximity to Ferrari's heritage, supply chain, and factory provenance – Mattioli Automotive Group is a uniquely capable partner for institutions seeking meaningful exposure to the Ferrari collector-car market.

Bacchelli & Villa, a cornerstone of the Mattioli Automotive Group, is one of the world's most respected Ferrari restoration specialists. Based in Modena and renowned for its craftsmanship, authenticity, and factory-adjacent provenance expertise, the workshop works on some of the most historically significant and valuable Ferrari examples in existence – making it the critical differentiator underpinning Mattioli Automotive Group's collector-grade acquisition and restoration strategy.

For more information: www.mattioliautogroup.com

www.bacchellivilla.com